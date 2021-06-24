Charles Shird, correctional officer, veteran and avid reader, dies

Charles Shird, a retired city correctional officer, veteran, and avid reader, died of a heart attack May 20 at Sinai Hospital. The West Baltimore resident was 80.
Charles Shird, son of Gradie Shird, a Bethlehem Steel steelworker, and his wife, Wilhelmina Shird, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Hilton Street in West Baltimore.
He attended city public schools and during the mid-1960s served in the Army for two years where he attained the rank of private.
During the 1970s and 1980s, he served as a correctional officer at the Baltimore City Jailuntil his retirement.
A baseball fan, Mr. Shird enjoyed playing softball with his co-workers from the jail, said a son, Kevin Shird, an author and filmmaker, who lives in Tucson, Arizona.
Mr. Shird was also an inveterate reader of books and newspapers and was something of a news junkie, his son said.
“He loved watching the news, and when I was little he made me watch it, and I really didn’t want to do that,” his son said.
In addition to reading and keeping up with current events, Mr. Shird enjoyed assisting people.
“He liked giving a helping hand to family and friends,” Mr. Shird said.
He was also a Ravens fan.
Funeral services were held June 11 at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown with interment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In addition to Mr. Shird, he is survived by two other sons, Charles Shird and Karl Shird, both of Baltimore; a daughter, Wanda Shird of Baltimore; two brothers, David Shird and Thomas Shird, both of Baltimore; a sister, Eva Selwyn of Florida; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A marriage to the former Brenda Brooks ended in divorce.