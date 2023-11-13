Charles H. ‘Charlie’ Salisbury Jr., T. Rowe Price executive and founder of Salisbury Broadcasting, dies

Charles H. "Charlie" Salisbury Jr. sat on the board of the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Charles H. “Charlie” Salisbury Jr., a former executive at T. Rowe Price and president of Salisbury Broadcasting Corporation, died of progressive supranuclear palsy Oct. 30 at his Towson home. He was 83.

Born in Ithaca, New York, to Charles H. Salisbury Sr., a glass salesperson, and Frances Van Order, a dental hygienist, he was one of two children.

After his parents moved to Maryland, Mr. Salisbury went on to graduate from the Friends School of Baltimore in 1959. He obtained a degree in American history from what is today Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 1963, according to a family-submitted biographical profile. After college, Mr. Salisbury joined the Air Force, from which he retired as a captain in 1968. During his time in the military, he was stationed in Taipei, Taiwan, during the Vietnam War, his wife, Edith Salisbury, said.

Mr. Salisbury met his future wife in high school and they married in 1966. The couple went on to have two daughters.

“Charlie was most certainly a good man in every sense of the word; a good person, good husband, father, friend, brother-in-law,” Ted Gans, a friend, said in a submitted obituary. “I knew him best for the love of his family.”

After leaving the military, Mr. Salisbury received a master’s degree in business administration from what is today Loyola University Maryland in 1973.

He began working at T. Rowe Price Associates in 1970 in various positions, including as a member of several boards.

Elaine Kllinger, Mr. Salisbury’s executive assistant for 38 years, said he was a mentor and father figure to her.

“Charlie had an exceptional gift for energizing and engaging others,” she said in his obituary. “Even more impressive than his own philanthropy was his ability to inspire others to action, especially for projects and causes that not everyone immediately saw the value of.”

At T. Rowe Price, Mr. Salisbury led the organization and development of the fixed-income department and oversaw the management of many of the firm’s investments.

“Charlie personified the meaning of serving our clients,” Brian C. Rogers, former chair and chief information officer of T. Rowe Price, said in his obituary. “He treated the individual investor with the same thoughtfulness and care as he did a billion-dollar client.”

After leaving T. Rowe Price in 1995, he became the executive vice president of Boston-based United Asset Management, now known as BrightSphere Investment Group. In 1998, Mr. Salisbury started the Salisbury Broadcasting Company, which invested in radio stations.

Mr. Salisbury was involved with many philanthropic efforts and sat on several boards, including at Hobart and William Smith. In 2004, the Salisbury Center for Career, Professional and Experiential Education opened at the school.

“From my very first days as president of HWS, Charlie welcomed our family to the Colleges and was a source of great counsel and support,” Mark D. Gearan, president of the college, said in a statement.

In addition, he funded a neurosurgery professorship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2008 and was a member of the board.

“His visionary philanthropy led to many neurosurgical advances that he enabled, and therefore, many lives were saved. He strove through his dedication and philanthropy to make the world a better place for everyone,” Henry Brem, chief of neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, said in Mr. Salisbury’s obituary.

Mr. Salisbury also sat on the board of the Maryland Institute College of Art, and was an active member of organizations that included the Elkridge Club in Baltimore, the Maryland Club of Baltimore and the Naples Yacht Club in Naples, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Edith, of Baltimore; daughters Anne O’Donovan Staley, of Baltimore, and Katherine Gans Ryan, of Severna Park; brother Thomas Salisbury; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Friday at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church in Mount Washington.