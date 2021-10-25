Charles Ridgely Warfield, who taught at Boys’ Latin School and coached the football and lacrosse programs to titles, dies

“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘I don’t think I ever remember Ridge without a smile,’ and I think that’s pretty true,” said Mr. Erhardt, who is an associate headmaster for development at the school. “And that kind of attitude rubs off on the kids he was teaching and coaching. That’s why I say the kids benefited by having him as a teacher and a coach, and they’re better people for having him as a coach and a teacher.”