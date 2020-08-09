Charles G. Pefinis, businessman and World War II veteran, dies

Mr. Pefinis, who had lived at Oak Crest Village for the past eight years, was an active communicant of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, where he was a member of the Parish Council and served as president. He attended church every Sunday, worked at its annual festivals and was a “one man welcoming committee, embracing newcomers, introducing them to other parishioners and making them feel they belonged — which often resulted in lifelong friendships,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family.