Charles G. Pefinis, businessman and World War II veteran, dies

Charles G. Pefinis, a decorated World War II veteran who fought with Gen. George S. Patton Jr.‘s 3rd Army at the Battle of the Bulge and after the war became a successful businessman, died Thursday of complications from dementia at Oak Crest Village in Parkville. The former longtime Timonium resident was 95.
Charles George Pefinis, son of George Pefinis, a salesman, and his wife, Mary Pefinis, a homemaker, was born and raised in Atlanta.
Mr. Pefinis’ interest in military affairs came when as a student at Tech High School in Atlanta he was military editor of the school’s newspaper, and he later used those skills to write and self-publish books about his wartime experiences and his professional life as a salesman and business owner.
Mr. Pefinis was an 18-year-old when he enlisted in the Army in 1943, and after completing basic training, he joined the 3rd Army’s 87th Infantry Division, 345th Regiment, Company G, as an infantryman and fought at the Battle of the Bulge and into Germany after the 87th crossed the Rhine River in March 1945.
“The books he wrote about the war were cathartic for him,” said a daughter, Maria “Mia” Jensen, who lives in Federal Hill. “At Oak Crest, he interviewed other veterans from other wars. When he talked about the war, he seldom mentioned the gruesome things and only talked about funny things. He constantly watched World War II movies like ‘The Band of Brothers,’ and I realized it was his therapy.”
One painful story Mr. Pefinis would occasionally tell centered on the German Army, which as impending defeat loomed began drafting 14-, 15- and 16-year-old boys, many of whom they placed in combat situations.
“It was about a boy, who must have been 16 years old, who was blown up and impaled on a tree limb, who repeatedly called for his mother before he died,” Ms. Jensen said. “He would tell that story.”
She recalled her father speaking about having to “walk point,” the most exposed and dangerous position in a combat formation, as troops followed the point into unsecured enemy territory. “Sometime if they had a captured German soldier, they’d make him walk point,” Ms. Jensen said.
Ms. Jensen said on one occasion he was “blown 20 feet into the air, slammed his head into the ground and couldn’t hear for a month.”
“Those World War II guys lost their innocence, and I think he suffered from guilt because he had survived the war when many others didn’t,” she said. “He’d say, ’How come that grenade landed at my feet and didn’t go off, while one landed by my buddy, killing him?’ ”
He was discharged in 1946 with the rank of corporal; his decorations included the Bronze Star with three battle stars.
Mr. Pefinis’ heroic action against a German bunker earned him the Bronze Star.
“The Army was at the bottom of a hill and the Germans were above in a bunker firing down on them,” Ms. Jensen explained. “My father and a buddy volunteered to go behind the bunker, and they took the Germans out. They killed them. He never told his daughters that story that he had killed anyone, but he told my husband.”
Ms. Jensen said her father suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, which in those days was diagnosed as shell shock.
“Of course, they didn’t know that then. It was go back home to your life, wife and girlfriend. The war’s over,” she said.
After the war. Mr. Pefinis attended the Georgia Institute of Technology on the GI Bill and earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.
In 1953, he met and fell in love with the former Sandra Matheson, whom he married in 1957 in the first-ever wedding at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Tampa, Florida.
Mr. Pefinis built a successful career, first for Marchant Calculators, leading the company in sales in 1959, and then joining the SCM Corp.
He then established National Business & Security Systems Inc. and for a time lived in Jackson, Mississippi, before moving to Timonium in the early 1960s. In 1984, his wife founded Premium Office Products.
He sold his business in the 1990s, and Mrs. Pefinis sold hers to Office Depot in 2006.
Mr. Pefinis, who had lived at Oak Crest Village for the past eight years, was an active communicant of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, where he was a member of the Parish Council and served as president. He attended church every Sunday, worked at its annual festivals and was a “one man welcoming committee, embracing newcomers, introducing them to other parishioners and making them feel they belonged — which often resulted in lifelong friendships,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family.
He cherished his family, his country and his Greek Orthodox heritage, family members said, and when asked how he was doing, always responded the same way: “I am blessed.”
“He was very charming and quite a guy, and when he entered a room, people always gathered around him because they knew he was a great storyteller,” Ms. Jensen said.
World War II and his service were never far from his mind. In 2013 he was invited to attend the graduation class of the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and was guest speaker at the Utah Army National Guard’s annual Aviation Safety Conference.
When he was 89 in 2014, he traveled to Europe with the 87th Infantry Division Legacy group to tour the southern route of the Battle of the Bulge, recalling earlier days.
“He was very involved with the 87th Division Legacy Group and would attend reunions in order to honor them,” Ms. Jensen said. “I joined the group to take him abroad one last time, but then COVID-19 hit.”
Mrs. Pefinis died in 2012.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be held Monday for immediate family and invited guests at his church. Plans for a memorial service, also to be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, are incomplete.
In addition to Ms. Jensen, he is survived by two other daughters, Angelique Pefinis-Newport of Monkton and Melanie Pefinis of Bonita Springs, Florida, and three grandchildren.