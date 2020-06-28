Dr. Charles G. Moment, retired Social Security Administration statistician, dies

While he was in graduate school, he taught himself to play piano by playing Beethoven and Domenico Scarlatti sonatas. He was an avid reader and had read every Jane Austen novel, his sister said. He was also interested in anything connected with the mutiny on the HMS Bounty and Captain William Bligh who sailed an open boat 3,500 miles across the Pacific to Timor after being set adrift by mutineers.