Charles L. ‘Chuck’ Marks, retired insurance company executive and real estate broker, dies

Charles L. “Chuck” Marks was an executive board member of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.

Charles L. “Chuck” Marks, a retired American City Indemnity Co. executive who also worked in real estate sales, died of cancer last Friday at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Perry Hall resident was 85.

Charles Leroy Marks, son of John Marks, a baker, and Anna Marks, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Aisquith Street.

“He grew up in poverty as one of seven children,” said his son, David Marks, of Perry Hall, who is the Republican Baltimore County Councilman from the 5th District.

Mr. Marks was a 1954 graduate of City College High School. Two years later, he took a job as a claims adjuster with American City Indemnity Co., eventually rising to senior vice president. He retired in 1993.

Mr. Marks studied law at night at the old Mount Vernon School of Law, now the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he obtained his law degree.

“He was the first member of his family to graduate from college,” his son said.

While working at the insurance company, Mr. Marks met and fell in love with the former Gloria Wagner, a secretary, who also worked there. They married in 1971.

In 1978, the couple moved to Perry Hall, and Mr. Marks became active in community affairs and was a member of the executive board of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.

Former Democratic Councilman Vincent J. Gardina, also from Perry Hall, appointed Mr. Marks to a four-year term as a member of the Baltimore County Human Relations Commission.

In 1995, Mr. Gardina appointed Mr. Marks to the Baltimore County Board of Appeals, replacing William T. Hackett, former chairman. He subsequently served for nine years and was chairman for four.

Mr. Marks, who earned his real estate license, also had a second career and worked for 38 years as a real estate broker for several firms, including Long & Foster and Coldwell Banker.

“He was well known and respected in the real estate community,” his son said.

Mr. Marks was a member of Perry Hall Presbyterian Church and Camp Chapel United Methodist Church, also in Perry Hall.

An Orioles and Ravens fan, Mr. Marks also enjoyed traveling.

“In his work with the insurance company, he visited all 48 contiguous states,” Mr. Marks said.

Funeral services were held Monday evening at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Nottingham.

In addition to his wife of 51 years and son, Mr. Marks is survived by two grandchildren, Nicholas Wyatt Marks, 18, and Madeline Elise Mae Marks, 13, of Perry Hall.