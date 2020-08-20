Charles R. Kimmel, who helped grow Kimmel Automotive into a tire retailer and repair giant, dies at 93

“I think he saw it as a tremendous accomplishment, that he was able to continue the family business and keep the business alive in Baltimore and provide tire and automotive service, which was a very competitive market,” he said. “He seemed to thrive at the opportunity. But I can’t say that it was something that he liked to talk about. I think if we brought it up or asked questions, he would answer them, but it’s not something he would bring up. He didn’t toot his own horn very often. He kept out of the limelight.”