Baltimore native Charles E. ‘Ted’ Herget Jr., board chair of Stevenson University and insurance executive, dies

Charles E. “Ted” Herget Jr., an insurance and pension planning executive who fostered the growth of Stevenson University as its former board chair, died of Parkinson’s disease complications March 2 at his Vero Beach, Florida, home. The former North Baltimore resident was 83.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Homeland, he was the son of Charles E. Herget, an insurance broker, and Kathleen Freeney Herget.

Advertisement

He attended Mount Washington Country School for Boys and was a graduate of Loyola Blakefield. He earned a business administration degree at what is now Loyola University Maryland, a school he later assisted as a financial advisor.

He served in the Marine Corps.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Charles Grayson Gilbert was 5 years old when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and became a miracle survivor and the subject of an acclaimed Baltimore Sun photograph. (Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum)

Mr. Herget was an award-winning butterfly stroke swimmer throughout his academic years.

He studied taxation, retirement planning, employee benefits and investments at the Johns Hopkins University, the University of Baltimore and Lloyds of London. He attended the Endowment Institute at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Herget was co-founder of the Baltimore-based Asset Strategy Consultants.

For many decades he was a consultant to endowments, foundations and retirement funds, working on investment strategy and overseeing investment managers.

“Ted was low key, knowledgeable, smart and an intuitive individual,” said Dennis Connelly, a friend. “He understood how the world works. His philanthropies were understated.”

In 1972, Mr. Herget and others started the Pension Investment Fund, a mutual fund he was president of until 1976.

He worked with the old Schluderberg-Kurdle Co. and the Arundel Corp., among other local firms, to establish pension funds.

“For all Ted’s accomplishment[s], he was essentially a humble man,” said Robert E. Latshaw Jr., a friend. “He simply could not be unkind to anyone. He loved a game of golf but was not knowledgeable of its rules.”

Advertisement

Mr. Herget earlier founded Herget and Company, a pensions consultancy on Lombard Street in downtown Baltimore.

He was an advisor to former Baltimore mayor and Maryland governor William Donald Schaefer, who nicknamed Mr. Herget, “Smiley.”

“My father was outgoing and fun,” said daughter, Kelly Herget. “He belonged to two magic societies and loved doing tricks. He also liked gags and was famous for leaving fake $7 bills as tips. He enjoyed making people smile. He was also a good tipper and appreciated good services.”

[ Dennis Reid Hand, father of three who owned Baltimore printing businesses, dies ]

In 1976 he joined the board of what was then Villa Julie College, an institution founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur at Seven Oaks, then an 80-acre estate in Greenspring Valley. An entrance drive to the school is named Ted Herget Way in his honor.

He worked closely with its longtime president, Carolyn Manuszak, and led the school’s growth. The school is now Stevenson University.

“When Ted joined the Board of Villa Julie in 1975, it was young and needed experienced executives to guide it. Ted not only brought that experience but he also brought his financial acumen, an impeccable reputation in Maryland’s business and philanthropic community, and an abiding spirit of loyalty and service to the university, its students, and its faculty and staff,” Stevenson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Dr. Kevin J. Manning, Stevenson’s former president, said, “Ted had a love for Stevenson and Villa Julie. He was instrumental in our expansion to Owings Mills and the changing of our name. He was also helpful to us because he seemed to know everybody in the region.”

Mr. Herget was the school board chair from 2002 to 2005, and

awarded a Stevenson honorary doctorate.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

He was also a board member of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, the Maryland Economic Development Commission and board chair of Loyola University Maryland.

In addition, he was a past president of the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce and the Baltimore County Club.

In 1999 he survived Stage 3 cancer. His experience with healthcare givers contributed to his establishment of the Herget Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund for Stevenson students.

Advertisement

He was also a donor to the Hibernian Society of Baltimore.

He founded the Herget Foundation in 1991 and gave hundreds of scholarships and donations to hospitals, universities and charitable organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila McDonough, who is retired from the U.S. Secret Service; three daughters, Kelly Herget of Hunt Valley, Stacey Taylor of Mount Airy and Melissa Niquette of Atlanta; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass was held March 6 in Florida.