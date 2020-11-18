Charles L. Amos, a retired railroader who became a noted painter of iconic railroad scenes, dies

“It was quite a challenge on steam locomotives for someone who weighed only 122 pounds,” wrote William F. Howes Jr., a Jacksonville, Florida, resident and railroad historian and author who retired from CSX in 1988 as vice president of research and analysis, in a profile of Mr. Amos. “Fortunately, it was the waning days for steam as the Western Maryland was rapidly dieselizing and Charlie took every opportunity to run, whether it was steam or diesel.”