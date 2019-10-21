For a few years in the 1960s, Mrs. Castoro put her cooking skills to use, adding homemade specialties ― meatballs and red sauce were customer favorites — to the menu of a diner her husband ran at the New Motel on Pulaski Highway. And in the late 1970s, she decided to look for an office job. With her young grandson in tow, she interviewed at Noxell in Timonium. Working as the assistant to the vice president of international sales for Covergirl cosmetics, one of the company’s premier products, she stayed with Noxell for more than a decade. “To hear her tell it, she ran the place,” her children wrote in their appreciation.