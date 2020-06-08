Carolyn Leach Gorman, psychiatric social worker therapist, dies

Carolyn Leach Gorman, a psychiatric social worker therapist, died of cardiac issues May 24 at the Blakehurst Senior Living Community in Towson. She was 94.
Born in Montgomery, Alabama, to Charles N. Leach and Florence Worden Dixon, she grew up New York, Prague, Vienna — where she became bilingual in German — and Beijing. Returning to the United States, the family eventually settled in Vermont in 1943, and she graduated from Middlebury College in 1947 with a bachelor’s degree in German.
After her first marriage to Dan DeWitt ended in divorce in 1969, she married William Gorman, a Baltimore attorney.
In 1966, Mrs. Gorman earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Maryland and began working at Johns Hopkins and St. Joseph’s hospitals, specializing in homelessness, addiction and AIDS. She also contributed data to University of Michigan studies on homelessness in Baltimore.
“Her career in social work gave her purpose and great pleasure and enabled her to express her loving nature,” her brother, Charles Leach Jr., wrote via email. “It was obvious that social work was her natural métier to all those who saw her adopt stray and neglected cats beginning in childhood and ending with her beloved Henry.”
Mrs. Gorman enjoyed traveling overseas, playing tennis, swimming, and participating as a member of the Elkridge Club before being limited by health issues, including osteoporotic fractures and neurological damage. But at the time of her death, she was learning how to use the Zoom platform.
Mrs. Gorman is survived by her sister, Nancy Ward of Williamsburg, Virginia; brother, Charles Leach Jr. of Farmington, Connecticut; and five nieces and two nephews.
A private burial at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville has not yet been scheduled.