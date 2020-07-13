Carol L. Dickson, artist who worked with watercolors, dies

Carol L. Dickson, an artist who called herself the “Watercolor Weaver,” died July 3 of brain cancer at her Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, home. The former longtime Salisbury resident was 68.
The former Carol Louise Davidson, daughter of Richard H. Davidson, an American Automobile Association insurance agent, and his wife, Elinore J. Everson Davidson, a volunteer, was born in Philadelphia and raised in Towson.
A 1969 Towson High School graduate, Ms. Dickson earned a bachelor’s degree in 1973 in education from Salisbury University. While at Salisbury, she met and fell in love with Robert “Rob” Dickson whom she married in 1975.
The couple lived for many years in Salisbury and later in Ocean City , High Point, North Carolina, and finally to Santa Rosa Beach where they moved in 2001.
Because she combined her two passions, watercolor painting and basket weaving, she called herself the “Watercolor Weaver.” While living in High Point, she learned basket weaving, which not only became her favorite hobby but also grew into a business whereby she taught basket weaving.
After moving to Florida, she began taking watercolor lessons, which resulted her becoming an accomplished watercolorist and teacher.
“She continued weaving baskets and also learned how to weave long pine needles into beautiful works of art,” according to a biographical profile written by a longtime friend of 50 years, Nancy Rowe of Salisbury. “Her artistic ideas came from life in beautiful Santa Rosa Beach, where she was inspired by the white sand, emerald green water, numerous birds, driftwood, sea grass and other natural materials and wildlife.”
In addition to her artwork and weaving, Ms. Dickson enjoyed travel, golf and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services were held Saturday at the Community Church in Santa Rosa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for a celebration of life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to her husband of 45 years, a businessman, Ms. Dickson is survived by her son, Robert A. Dickson of Hyattsville; a daughter, Jennifer Ganly of New Market, New Hampshire; her parents, of Towson; a brother, Richard Davidson of Santa Rosa Beach; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.