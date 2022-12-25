Dr. Carl E. Wilson, a retired orthopedic trauma surgeon, dies

Dr. Carl E. Wilson, a retired orthopedic trauma surgeon who had practiced in California and New York City but never lost his affection for the rolling Maryland countryside, died of renal failure Dec. 14 at Northwest Hospital. The Phoenix, Baltimore County, resident was 85.

Carl Eugene Wilson, son of Everett Bluford Wilson, a realtor and a Baltimore County Orphans Court judge, and his wife, Stennis Aline Hendrick Wilson, who worked with her husband and also taught piano, was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and moved during World War II to Essex when his father took a job building warplanes with the old Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River.

A 1956 graduate of Kenwood High School, Dr. Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in 1960 from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

He obtained his medical degree in 1964 from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In 1965, he completed his surgical internship at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn,and a year later, a general surgical residency at Presbyterian Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh.

From July 1966 to the end of the year, he conducted orthopedic research at Presbyterian Hospital. From 1967 to 1969, he completed an orthopedic residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“He then moved to San Francisco because he wanted to be part of the hippie scene,” said his wife of 23 years, the former Sabine Seufert, an art historian and appraiser who holds a doctorate degree.

From 1969 to 1975, he practiced orthopedic surgery with the Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals in Hayward, California, and then entered private practice from 1975 to 1989.

Dr. Wilson was chief of surgery from 1982 to 1984 at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward, and from 1987 to 1988, was secretary-treasurer of the hospital’s medical staff. He was also chairman of the tissue committee at the hospital from 1987 to 1989.

He moved to Manhattan and settled on the Upper East Side, and from 1998 to 1999, practiced orthopedic surgery with the New York Medical Group in the Bronx.

From 1999 to 2012, he was in private practice in the Bronx and also performed general orthopedic surgery. He was also affliated with St. Barnabas Hospital, also in the Bronx.

“Carl especially enjoyed working with the residents of St. Barnabas Hospital and entertaining at home or in Little Italy on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx,” his wife said.

“He stopped operating in 2012 and retired in 2020, but continued to do medical evaluations until 2021, when he fully retired because of COVID,” Dr. Sabine Wilson said.

Dr. Andrew Campbell, a St. Barnabas Hospital podiatrist, said: “I’ve known and worked with Dr. Wilson for 23 years. He was very active in training and mentoring residents, and was always very generous with his time and never got angry. He was very well-liked and respected by his colleagues.”

“He loved teaching and training general podiatry to the residents,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson was also an expert in orthopedic trauma cases.

“When he was on call for 24 hours he was kept up at night and very busy with trauma cases,” Dr. Campbell said. “He was very good with those cases and other doctors came to him for advice.”

Even though he had been away from Maryland for most of his life, having spent it in California and Manhattan, Dr. Wilson never forgot the charm and allure of the rolling hills and rural countryside of his adopted state.

In 1992, he purchased a small house in Phoenix that sat on a hill surrounded by five acres.

“It was a place the cosmopolitan adored and to which he returned after retiring,” his wife said.

An erudite world traveler who had enjoyed lengthy stays in Sydney, Australia, and Paris, it was during his time living in the “City of Light” where he would met his future wife and fall in love.

“I’m from Munich, Germany, and was a graduate student in Paris when I first met Carl. He was 54 and I’m 24 years younger than him,” Dr. Wilson said. “We met on Feb. 14, 1991, Valentine’s Day, and I thought that was a good omen. It was love at first sight.”

The couple were married in New York City in 1999.

“He was the most wonderful husband,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Carl E. Wilson was a proficient pianist who in his youth had studied at the Peabody Conservatory of Music. He enjoyed classical music and playing his late 19th century Steinway classic grand piano. For more than two decades, he and his wife attended subscription concerts of the New York Philharmonic.

“Some of his favorite composers were Mozart, Bach, Chopin, Mahler and Tchaikovsky,” his wife said.

An accomplished watercolorist, he specialized in painting flowers, and enjoyed visiting art galleries and museums.

Gifted with an insatiable appetite for knowledge, Dr. Wilson was an avid reader of history, biography, philosophy, geology, mathematics, science, medicine, music and contemporary literature.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Long Green Baptist Church at 13010 Manor Road in Glen Arm.

In addition to his wife of 23 years, Dr. Wilson is survived two sisters, Carolyn Wilson Heggie of Jacksonville, Baltimore County, and Annette Wilson Farrar of Magalia, California; a niece; and a nephew.