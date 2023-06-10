Cameron D. ‘Cam’ Baird, longtime English teacher and sports coach at St. Paul’s School for Boys, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cameron D. ”Cam” Baird, who taught English for nearly three decades at St. Paul’s School for Boys and coached baseball and soccer, died of multiple organ failure and sepsis May 31 at Mercy Medical Center. The Timonium resident was 52.

“He was a very decent and kind, kind guy, who took his job very seriously,” said Kent W. “Skip” Darrell, a longtime mathematics teacher and coach at St. Paul’s.

“He was a popular English teacher and the kids found him inspiring, and he related very well with students,” Mr. Darrell said. “He was also well-respected by the faculty. The other day, we had a closing ceremony for the faculty and staff and we held a moment of silence for Cam, which was followed by a standing ovation.”

Ted Watson had the benefit of being one of Mr. Baird’s students, who later joined him on St. Paul’s faculty.

“He was just an incredible teacher and a straight-shooter. He was one of those teachers who could dish it out if some knucklehead was disruptive or uncooperative in class,” he said. “He wasn’t afraid to take them on and make them a better student. He was stern, but caring. It was tough love, but more love than tough.”

Cameron Dugan Baird, son of Brent Baird, an investment banker, and Ansie Baird, a poet, was born and raised in Buffalo, New York.

In Buffalo, he attended The Park School, Elmwood Franklin School and graduated in 1989 from the Nichols School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature in 1993 from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where he played varsity football, and a master’s degree in literature in 1998 from the Johns Hopkins University.

Mr. Baird began his teaching career in the English department in the upper school of St. Paul’s in 1998.

“I like working with upper school students because it wasn’t until my own senior year in high school that I discovered the importance of maintaining strong relationships with teachers,” Mr. Baird said to a St. Paul’s publication. “When you are passionate about your work on a daily basis, no one will ever forget your efforts.”

Mr. Baird taught Shakespearean plays to his students by turning them into participants in a courtroom trial.

“He focused my life when it came to learning Shakespeare. He had us do a court case for ‘The Tempest,’” recalled Mr. Watson, who — since 2020 — has been the director of academic development at the Woodberry Forest School in Virginia.

“We had two teams of lawyers and we had to prove the ownership of the island, whether it was Prospero’s [the protagonist] or Caliban’s [his servant], and we had to mine the book for quotes, and we came to know the play intimately because we so wanted our team to win,” Mr. Watson said. “It was an awesome, and one of the most memorable, experiences I had at St Paul’s and the reason I so love Shakespeare.”

When Mr. Watson joined the school’s faculty, Mr. Baird became his mentor.

“I would go to him if I was having trouble about a student and he’d mentor me,” he said. “He would give me good advice and did not beat around the bush.”

In addition to his classroom duties, Mr. Baird coached varsity and junior varsity soccer and baseball, and was given the Alec Schweizer ‘98 Award for the Advancement of Teaching and Coaching.

For years, he was commissioner of the annual St. Paul’s Turkey Bowl, a touch football tournament and hot dog eating contest held the day after Thanksgiving that raised scholarship funds for students.

He also played goalie for the annual faculty-student hockey game.

Mr. Baird was the adviser to The Monitor, the school’s literary magazine, and was an organizer of the King’s Vision Day Film Festival, named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He also was co-leader and organizer of the annual junior trip, which brought students together in the outdoors for two days of bonding and reflection.

Beside his deep interest in Shakespeare, contemporary poetry and music, he was a Buffalo Bills fan. A dog lover, he enjoyed traveling abroad and watching British television comedies.

“Indeed, Mr. Baird’s efforts have left an indelible mark on our community and on generations of St. Paul’s graduates,” according to a statement to the school’s faculty, staff and students announcing his death. “His influence, passion, and ideals have made us a stronger, kinder, more creative community, and we will be forever grateful.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 17 in the chapel at St. Paul’s School for Boys, 11152 Falls Road, Brooklandville.

In addition to his wife of 28 years, Sarah Platman, a life coach, he is survived by a son, Ollivander J. Baird of Timonium; a daughter, Charlotte A. Baird of Hunt Valley; his father, Brent Baird of Buffalo; his mother, Asnie Baird of Buffalo; his stepmother, Ann Baird of Buffalo; and three sisters, Cynthia Stark and Sarah M. Baird, both of Buffalo, and Bridget Baird of Providence, Rhode Island.