Calvin Benson Dixon, retired Army Corps of Engineers staff member, dies at 85

Calvin Benson Dixon, a retired Army Corps of Engineers staff member who served on the executive board of Harford County NAACP, died of heart disease Sept. 10 at Sterling Care at Riverside. The Joppatowne resident was 85.

Born in Littleton, North Carolina, he was one of the 10 children of John Wesley Dixon, a farmer, and his wife, Emma Sheldon Dixon, a homemaker who assisted her husband in farming.

“My father’s early years were marked by the hardships of life as a sharecropper in rural North Carolina,” said his daughter, Alanna Dixon. “He had dedicated high school teachers who saw his potential and encouraged him to pursue a college education and leave Littleton.”

Mr. Dixon earned a degree in architectural engineering at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

“He excelled academically and was awarded a full scholarship from Burlington Industries during his junior year,” Alanna said.

He was also a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps and later served in the Air Force Reserve.

Mr. Dixon then moved to Baltimore and joined his sister, Bertha Mae Scott.

“His younger brothers, Ponce de Leon and Milton Dixon, eventually joined him in Maryland and allowed the family to remain close and raise their children together,” said his daughter.

“My father’s life took a beautiful turn when he began carpooling to work at Edgewood Proving Ground and met Spencer Wimple, who introduced him to his niece, Lillie Wimple,” Alanna said.

They started dating and after their three-year courtship, they married in 1963 in the Perkins Square Baptist Church parsonage.

They needed space for their growing family and purchased a home in Joppatowne where they remained for 52 years.

Mr. Dixon was an architectural engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen. He retired in 1993.

He and his wife were long time members of Perkins Square Baptist Church on Edmondson Avenue.

“My father’s beautiful voice was a fixture in the men’s chorus at Perkins Square where he often took center stage as a soloist, particularly on hymns like ‘His Eye is on the Sparrow,’” Alanna said.

Mr. Dixon also regularly attended Towne Baptist Church in Joppatowne. He participated in the church community, including singing in the choir, attending Sunday school and pitching for the church softball team. He played the sport at various Harford County churches.

As an engineer, Mr. Dixon had a natural mechanical aptitude and was known for his handiwork and repair skills. He was an amateur mechanic who kept a cherished Dodge Coronet running for nearly 25 years.

He was also an accomplished do-it-yourself carpenter. He built the fourth bedroom on the lower level of the family home.

As a devout Christian, Mr. Dixon had a wholesome sense of humor and enjoyed sharing puns.

“He was quiet and caring and loving. He was friendly and a gentleman at all times,” said his wife, Lillie Mae Dixon. “His life revolved around his family, church, community and his tinkering with things.”

He remained busy in his retirement. From 2008 to 2013 he served on the Harford County Public School’s Cultural Proficiency Council.

He was also a past president and treasurer of the Baltimore chapter of the North Carolina A&T Alumni Association and was a secretary of the executive board of the Harford County NAACP.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lillie Mae Dixon, a homemaker; a son, Derrick Dixon of Randallstown; three daughters, Kathy Dixon and Alicia Dixon, both of Prince George’s County and Alanna Dixon of West Orange, New Jersey; a brother, Milton Dixon of Baltimore; and two grandsons.

Services were held Sept. 23 at the March Life Tribute Center.