Brent J. “B.J.” Chillemi, an information technology salesman and an organ donor, died Jan. 27 at St. Agnes Hospital of complications from a fall. The Reisterstown resident was 45.
“He fell while playing pingpong, and we’re not sure whether he died from a heart attack or head injury,” said his sister, Alicia Chillemi Slocomb of Belleville, Illinois.
Brent Jason Chillemi, son of Vincent Chillemi, a special education professor at the Community College of Baltimore County Dundalk, and his wife, Carol Fernbach Chillemi, a communications professor at University of Maryland, College Park and a consultant, was born in State College, Pennsylvania, and raised in Reisterstown.
After graduating in 1992 from Franklin High School, where he had been varsity lacrosse goalie, Mr. Chillemi earned a bachelor’s degree in 1996 in wildlife and fisheries from Frostburg State University, where he also had been varsity lacrosse goalie.
He subsequently worked in information technology sales for APC Technologies, Schneider Electric and Rubrik, where he was employed at the time of his death.
In addition to playing club lacrosse and coaching youth lacrosse teams, Mr. Chillemi enjoyed attending Greensky Bluegrass and Phish concerts, and for 19 years the Newport Jazz Festival with Puma, his nickname for his mother. He also liked to fish at Liberty Reservoir and was an avid Ravens fan.
Mr. Chillemi was an organ donor and more than 100 family members and friends gathered at St. Agnes Hospital on Jan. 29 for the Honor Walk that honors an organ donor.
“We lined the halls for the Honor Walk and escorted B.J. as he made his way into the operating room for organ donation,” Ms. Slocomb said. “It was a testament to the light B.J. brought into every room. They also fly a flag for three days in honor of the donor.”
A celebration-of-life gathering will begin at 11 a.m. March 29 at Union Craft Brewing, 1700 W. 41st St., Hampden-Woodbury.
In addition to his sister, Mr. Chillemi is survived by his mother of Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida; a brother, Robert Stine of Ormond Beach, Florida; a nephew; an uncle; and an aunt.