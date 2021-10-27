Herman William ‘Bill’ Wernecke Jr., longtime Baltimore-area real estate professional, dies

He never saw combat in Korea, but members of his crew — noting that they had no Jeep to use when they arrived in Asian cities — pilfered one in Japan, painted it Army gray, craned it onto their LST, and used it during ports of call, only to return it to the place they’d found it at the end of the war. After his discharge in California, he hitchhiked his way back to Baltimore, apparently befriending a succession of young women along the way.