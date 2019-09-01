Beverly A. Powell, former BGE lobbyist, dies

Beverly A. Powell, a former Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. chief lobbyist who had earlier been a systems analyst and programmer at the utility, died Aug. 24 of heart failure at MedStar Harbor Hospital. The Charlestown retirement community resident was 81.
The former Beverly Ann Ballantine, the daughter of William T. Ballantine, a Curtis bay Coast Guard Yard master carpenter, and his wife, Margaret A. Ballantine, a stay-at-home parent, was born and raised in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood..
She was a 1955 graduate of Eastern High School and married John P. Powell, a Hochschild-Kohn Co. department store divisional merchandise manager, that year. After the birth of her son, she joined BGE in 1957 as a systems analyst and programmer, and was part of the team that installed the utility’s mainframe computer during the 1960s.
Mrs. Powell later worked in BGE’s Public Affairs Department, where she established its Government Affairs Program, an information program for employees. She was also the company’s chief lobbyist in Annapolis during the 1970s, when she testified and provided information to legislators on legislative proposals that BGE had an interest in.
After retiring in 1993, Mrs. Powell worked during the mid-1990s in the state Department of Legislative Services reviewing bills that were bound for the legislature.
She was a longtime volunteer at Harbor Hospital, where she worked in the gift shop and was a member of its board. She was both a member and former president of its Hospital Volunteers.
Mrs. Powell lived for many years before moving in 1966 to Linthicum Heights and later to Marriottsville. Since 2014 she had been a resident of the Catonsville retirement community.
She enjoyed playing golf and was a world traveler.
Mrs. Powell was an active member of St. James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 21.
She is survived by her son, John A. Powell Jr. of Marriottsville; a brother, W. Thomas Ballantine of Mandeville, Louisiana; and two granddaughters. Her marriage ended in divorce.