Bettyjean C. Murphy, pioneering African American developer, historic preservationist and community activist, dies

“We both shared a love of old buildings. Bettyjean was a great visionary, and not only did we work together, we became great friends,” said Diane Cho, now a principal at Quinn Evans Architects. “School 59 was a grand building, and she had a vision for Sandtown-Winchester and could see what it could become, while at the same time turning around and stabilizing the neighborhood. It was important for her to do that kind of thing.”