Bernard J. ‘Bernie’ Sledzik, a decorated World War II fighter pilot who flew 67 missions over Europe, dies

“I was on this first mission of the day. As we flew over the English Channel, I looked down at the most amazing sight the world had ever seen,” he wrote. “There were thousands of ships of all sizes and shapes heading for Normandy. My thought was that i had a ringside seat above the greatest spectacle the world had ever seen. I also thought that if my engine failed and I had to bail out of the plane, the chances were better than 50-50 that I would land on a ship.”