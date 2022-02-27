Beatrice E. Sarlos, a retired Loyola University professor who studied Maryland’s one-room schools and 19th century school textbooks, dies

Beatrice E. Sarlos, a retired Loyola University Maryland education professor who witnessed the destruction of Berlin and the arrival of the Red Army during World War II, died of renal failure Tuesday at Gilchrist Center Towson.
She was 93 and had lived in Hampden and on Charles Street.
“She joined the Loyola faculty in 1970 and taught hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students before retiring in 2001,” said a Loyola statement. “She had a deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction and worked to promote teacher education throughout Maryland.”
Born in Berlin, Germany, she was the daughter of Oskar Wald, a Humboldt University professor, and his wife, Elinore.
“Because her mother was half Jewish, Beatrice and her family suffered repercussions. Beatrice was not allowed to join the young women’s organizations and their food rations were cut during World War II,” her son-in-law Frank Edward “Ed” Goetz said.
She recalled meeting physicist Albert Einstein, a Humboldt professor and a friend of her father, when he dined at the family’s home.
She said he scribbled on her mother’s tablecloth and she worked hard to get the ink out.
“She recalled stealing his shoes when he slipped them off under the table,” Mr. Goetz said. “She liked to hide there under the folds of the large tablecloth.”
She spoke fluent German, French, Polish, Yiddish and English.
She was 11 years old when World War II began and was sent to what is now Poland to be schooled and housed with other teens. In her off hours, she worked in a field hospital during the final years of the conflict.
Her father served in the Home Army at Berlin. The family did not retreat because they expected U.S. troops to liberate the city.
While working in Poland, she witnessed the arrival of a tank division of the Red Army one morning when she awoke early and walked into the town square.
“She told me she heard a loud roar and soon the tanks arrived with the red star painted on them. She froze. She was petrified,” her son-in-law said. “Ironically the tank commander, though on the Russian side, was an ethnic German, and he gave her family bread and water and a ride to a train station to get back to Berlin.”
She found her father had been badly wounded by shrapnel and found a handcart to move him to safety. She and her mother used tweezers to remove the shrapnel and patch up his wounds.
“Life in Berlin in 1945 was not easy for her,” said her son-in-law. “They lived in a basement and Russians troops took their jewelry and threatened to attack Beatrice. Luckily her grandmother, who spoke Russian, shamed them into moving on.”
She found herself living in the U.S. Zone of the occupied city. She soon became a translator for Gen. Lucius D. Clay, who ran the successful Berlin Airlift after Russian forces tried to blockade Berlin.
She earned a degree at the Free University of Berlin and later moved to Montreal, where she met her future husband, Imre Sardos, a medical researcher.
They moved to Baltimore when he took a job in microbiology at Sinai Hospital. She earned a master’s degree at Loyola and completed her doctorate at the Johns Hopkins University.
“She was extremely bright. She was very committed to teaching. She was committed to research, and she was committed to excellence,” said Lee Richmond, a friend and fellow Loyola professor. “She was the model mentor, and many people who later went on and got doctorates were her students.”
“When Loyola merged with Mount Saint Agnes College and started accepting women students, she was really a leader among the women faculty members at Loyola,” said Victor Delclosa, retired faculty colleague. “She was a real scholar and became the grounding of our curricular instruction program.”
Dr. Delclos also said: “She supported her students and was there for them. She had an outgoing personality, you knew you had met her, and mixed easily with other scholars.”
Dr. Sarlos amassed a collection of early children’s school books, which she used to analyze 19th century educational practices and prejudices.
“I can look into the world of the children in these books and see them looking out,” she said in a 1993 Sun story about her school readers, scientific readers, geographical readers and silent readers, published in the 1850s and 1860s.
Most of the readers were elaborately illustrated in black and white. “We are a very visual culture, and the textbooks reflect that,” she said.
She found no African Americans or Native Americans in the textbooks of the 1800s.
“There was a shared foundation of values and religion,” she said of the books that period.
She opened her Elm Avenue home for meals, accompanied with German-style desserts, to her students.
“For a bunch of broke students, she served dinners of care and love,” said Heather A. Moore, now a Loyola assistant dean. “She was my first education professor and she was a huge personality. I thought, what did I get myself into — here is this woman with a domineering style and a high-pitched German accent. She reminded me of Julia Child.”
Dr. Sarlos published the book “Joy Without Convenience: Oral History of Maryland’s One-Room Schoolhouse Tradition.”
She played the piano, violin and performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in the 1960s. She ice skated and took lengthy swims in the English Channel, as well the Berlin lakes.
Survivors include her three daughters, Christina Herrforth of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Virginia Goetz of Parkton and Paula Sarlos of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Maria Wald of Germany; and seven grandchildren. Her husband of nearly 30 years died in 1977.
Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.