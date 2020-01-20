Beatrice B. “Betty” Levine, a retired Baltimore County public schools educator who had a second career working in sales at Stebbins Anderson, died Friday in her sleep at the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson. She was 101.
The former Beatrice Roslyn Broad — she always went by Betty — the daughter of Harry Broad, a shop owner, and his wife, Esther Broad, a homemaker, was born and raised in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, where she graduated from high school.
After she married Sol Levine, an electrical engineer, in 1940, the couple settled in New York City, where their two sons were born. In 1956, they moved to Brook Road in Towson when her husband went to work in the space program at the old Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River. He died in 1987.
When her two sons were in their teens and she was in her 40s, she enrolled at what is now Towson University, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1964 and later a master’s degree.
She taught elementary school at Pot Spring Elementary School, beginning in 1964, and subsequently at schools in eastern Baltimore County before being named a reading specialist in 1970 and traveling to several schools. She retired in 1988.
With her outgoing personality, Mrs. Levine had a second career working at Towson’s Stebbins Anderson in its outdoor furniture department, where she spoke with potential buyers. She was well into her 80s when she retired for a second time in the 1990s, family members said.
Since 2011, Mrs. Levine was a resident of Edenwald. She enjoyed traveling, playing tennis and participating in the Renaissance Institute at Notre Dame of Maryland University.
On the road to gaining centenarian status, Mrs. Levine defied the experts on longevity.
“She ate every possible unhealthy food there was,” said a son, Richard F. Levine of Pikesville. “She liked pie, saturated fats and didn’t believe in all that food crap. She did not smoke or drink, but was an active person who was always doing something.”
A memorial service for Mrs. Levine will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edenwald, 800 Southerly Road, Towson.
In addition to her son, she is survived by another son, James R. Levine of Boca Raton, Florida; and four grandchildren.