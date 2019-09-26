Barbree A.G. Henderson, homemaker-volunteer, dies

Barbree A.G. Henderson, a homemaker and volunteer, died Sept. 18 from pneumonia at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson. She was 87.
The former Barbree Ann Gayle, the daughter of Dr. Seth Gayle, a career Army Medical Corps surgeon, and his wife, Dorothy Steele Gayle, a homemaker, was born in the Panama Canal Zone.
After mother’s death, she was sent to Winchester, Virginia, where she was raised by grandparents. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Virginia, and attended Vassar College and Duke University, where she studied nursing.
In 1955, she married Dr. Charles M. Henderson, a neurosurgeon. He died in 1992.
The couple lived in the Rockland and the Charlesbrooke neighborhoods of Baltimore County before moving to Blakehurst a decade ago.
Mrs. Henderson volunteered at Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and the National Aquarium in Baltimore. She was a former president of the Woodland Garden Club and was chair of the Woman’s Club of Roland Park’s Great Decisions, a “think tank,” family members said. She was also a member of the Baltimore Country Club.
She was a master knitter, tennis player, snorkeler and scuba diver. Her favorite beach was at St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Services are private.
Mrs. Henderson is survived by her son, Thomas Steele Henderson of Halethorpe; a daughter, Gayle Morgan Maxwell of the city’s Lake Walker neighborhood; and two grandchildren.