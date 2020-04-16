Barbara M. Powell, former educator and volunteer, dies

Barbara M. Powell, a former educator and volunteer, died April 7 of complications from pneumonia at the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson. The former Carroll Manor resident was 88.
The former Barbara Ann Mulloy, daughter of H. Merle Mulloy, vice president and general counsel for the Philadelphia & Reading Railroad, and his wife, Louise Davis Mulloy, was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.
She was raised in Media, Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of Nether Providence High School in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, where she excelled at both field hockey and basketball.
Mrs. Powell attended Beloit College in Wisconsin and later transferred to Pennsylvania State University in State College, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
In 1954 she married Arthur William Powell, whom she first met in the sixth grade and dated throughout high school and college, family members said. While her husband was serving in the Army in Huntsville, Alabama, she taught elementary school.
The couple moved to Pittsburgh and in 1966 settled in Baldwin’s Carroll Manor neighborhood. While raising her family, she also worked as a substitute teacher at Carroll Manor Elementary School, and after her children were grown she became a home school teacher in Baltimore County for children who were recuperating from illnesses.
In the early 1980s, she began working in the personnel department of Bamberger’s department store in Hunt Valley, which later became Macy’s. After retiring in 1990, she volunteered at Greater Baltimore Medical Center until 2005.
Mrs. Powell was an inveterate traveler, both domestically and internationally. Accomplished in the needle arts, she liked to sew, crochet and knit.
She was a member of Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church in Phoenix, Baltimore County, where plans for a memorial service are incomplete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mrs. Powell is survived by a son, Ronald M. Powell of Kingsville; a daughter, Joyce P. Gromada of St. Simons Island, Georgia; her sister, Martha Mulloy of Newton, Massachusetts; and two grandsons.