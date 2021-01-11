Barbara A. O’Malley, mother of a Maryland governor and a Capitol Hill institution fondly called ‘Mrs. O,’ dies at 93

“Mrs. O was a beloved member of the Mikulski team and became quite an institution,” Senator Mikulski said. “She stayed with me my entire 30 years and was at that front desk where she trained legions of staffers on how to treat constituents. She was welcoming and made sure constituents got connected to the right staffer. She was gifted at that. ‘Good morning, how can I help you?’ That was Mrs. O.”