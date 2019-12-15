Brian Simpson, a Johns Hopkins magazine editor whose son studied piano with Mrs. McGill for several years, recalled how a recital seemed to awaken musical memories in some of the seniors. “Once,” Mr. Simpson wrote in a tribute to Mrs. McGill in Global Health NOW, a Johns Hopkins newsletter, “as a child banged out ‘Home on the Range,’ the seniors in the audience, some of whom were extremely old and not very engaged in the program, spontaneously began singing. My daughter and I teared up when we realized the music brought back words not sung in many decades.”