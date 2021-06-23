Former state Sen. Barbara A. Hoffman, who chaired Budget and Taxation Committee and championed environment and education, dies

Former Democratic state Sen. Barbara A. Hoffman, who worked tirelessly as a supporter of environmental and public education initiatives during her years in the legislature, died of cancer Sunday at her Cheswolde home. She was 81.
Ms. Hoffman was serving as executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party when she was appointed to the Maryland Senate in 1983 after her political mentor, Sen. Rosalie Silber Abrams, retired to head the state Department Office on Aging.
During a two-decade career, Ms. Hoffman, who represented the 42nd District, which spanned Northwest Baltimore City and County, rose to become one of the most powerful figures in Annapolis, where she chaired the Budget and Taxation Committee from 1995 to 2003, when she left the legislature.
“Barbara was very smart and was in the first wave of female leadership in the legislature,” said Samuel I. “Sandy” Rosenberg, a Democrat, and member of the House of Delegates since 1983 where he represents the 41st District.
“Barbara was the first woman to chair the Budget and Taxation Committee and she was extraordinarily skilled at that. She was a trailblazer,” Mr. Rosenberg said.
She gained a reputation as a strong supporter of educational and environmental initiatives, especially educational issues and programs that affected Baltimore.
After leaving Annapolis, Ms. Hoffman became a partner with the Artemis Group, a lobbying firm. She also served on numerous state boards and commissions, including the 21st Century School Facilities Commission, the Interagency Commission on School Construction and the board of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.
In 1998, 2000 and 2003, she was named one of “Maryland’s Top 100 Women” by the Maryland Daily Record.
The former Barbara Ann Marks, daughter of Sid Marks, a furniture salesperson, and his wife, Eve Marks, a Beth Tfiloh School kindergarten teacher, was born in Baltimore and raised on Burleith Avenue in Mondawmin.
After graduating from Forest Park High School in 1956, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1960 from what is now Towson University, and a master’s degree in liberal arts in 1966 from the Johns Hopkins University.
An English teacher, she was also supervisor of secondary school teachers at what is now Morgan State University from 1973 to 1978, and was executive director of the Maryland Democratic Party from 1979 to 1983.
She was a member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Pikesville.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald E. Hoffman, businessman; two sons, Alan Hoffman of Silver Spring and Michael Hoffman of Chicago; a daughter, Carolyn Karoll of Patterson Park; a sister, Sheila Eller of Pikesville; and six grandchildren.
