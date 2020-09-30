Audrey C. Horn, executive director of Christian Community Center, dies

Audrey C. Horn, former executive director of the Christian Community Center, died of undetermined causes Friday at Brightview Assisted Living in Annandale, Virginia. The former longtime Cockeysville resident was 100.
The former Audrey Elizabeth Collison, daughter of Alfred Vernon Collison, a World War I Army infantryman, and his wife, Coretta Schweizer Collison, a homemaker and seamstress, was born in Baltimore and raised on Belvieu Avenue in Gwynn Oak.
She was a graduate of Forest Park High School and attended Strayer’s Business College. During World War II, she began a 14-year career working in accounting in the business office at Edgewood Arsenal.
In the early 1960s, she went to work at the women and children’s branch of the Helping Up Mission, which later became the Christian Community Center in the 1400 block of Hollins St. in West Baltimore, where she rose to become the organization’s executive director.
Known as “Miss Betty,” the center offered free preschool and after-school programs for school-age children. She also oversaw and directed a summer program for the children that included a two-week vacation at the Mountain View Bible Camp in Manchester.
She met her future husband, Charles Collins Horn, an electrician, when he came to the Hollins Street center to do volunteer electrical work. They fell in love and married in 1964. He died in 2015.
The former longtime resident of Worthington Heights Parkway in Cockeysville moved to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster where she lived for 11 years until relocating to Annandale in 2017.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Road in Timonium. Because of the pandemic, face coverings are mandatory.
Mrs. Horn is survived by her son, Vernon Edward Horn of Fairfax, Virginia.