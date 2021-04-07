Capt. Asbury ‘Sandy’ Coward IV, a Navy officer and aviator who directed candidate guidance at the Naval Academy, dies

Capt. Asbury “Sandy” Coward IV, whose career as a naval officer spanned three decades and included stints as an aviator, test pilot and director of candidate guidance at the Naval Academy where he worked tirelessly recruiting women to Annapolis, died March 15 of complications from multiple myeloma at his Burlington, North Carolina, home.
The former longtime Annapolis resident was 79.
“Sandy was the reason I was able to excel at the Naval Academy and beyond,” said Amy M. McGrath, a member of the Class of 1997, and a Marine fighter pilot who was the first woman to fly a combat mission for the Marine Corps. “He dedicated his life to his country and the Navy. He was a champion, gave me confidence, and was an advocate for me. He was like a second father to me.”
Asbury “Sandy”’ Coward IV, son of Asbury “Red” Coward III, an Annapolis graduate who later was athletic director at the academy from 1959 to 1965, and his wife, Jean Smith Coward, was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and because of his father’s work as a career naval officer, moved frequently.
Capt. Coward was a 1960 graduate of St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, where he played football, baseball and basketball, and entered the academy that year.
During his years at Annapolis, he marched in President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration and funeral and “cheered Navy’s football team to two top 10 finishes, two Heisman Trophy winners, and four winners against Army,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family.
In his book “The Nightingale’s Song,” Robert R. “Bob” Timberg, a member of the Naval Academy Class of 1964, who later became The Sun’s White House correspondent and deputy bureau chief, wrote that Capt. Coward taught the men of the academy’s Seventh Company how to dance to the Beatles.
After graduating in 1964 and being commissioned, Capt. Coward entered flight school at Pensacola Naval Air Station where he earned his wings and then attended the Navy Test Pilot School at Patuxent Naval Air Station, where he obtained top flight grades, and won the Empire Test Pilot Award.
As a test pilot, he was qualified on nine different aircraft. He was then approved to become a jet pilot and was assigned at Attack Squadron 192, known as “The World Famous Golden Dragons.” He flew the A-7E and 10 combat missions in Vietnam from the carrier USS Kitty Hawk.
He later joined the A-7E fleet Readiness Squadron, where he served on the advisory panel that consulted on the design and systems engineering for what would become the F/A-18 Hornet, and was one of five Navy and Marine pilots to fly the YF-17 and the F/A-18 prototype at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1977, he was promoted to commander and was selected to command an aviation squadron, which was “a dream come true,” according to the profile.
Capt. Coward returned to the Navy Test Pilot School, where he was executive officer and commanding officer. In the 1980s, he served a two-year tour as air operations officer of Carrier Group Four, and spent 104 straight days at sea in the Indian Ocean negotiating, planning and directing a NATO exercise, which included an aircraft carrier operating in Norway’s Vestfjord and overseeing flights within 200 miles of the Soviet submarine base at Murmansk.
During a subsequent Pentagon tour of duty in the office of the Secretary of Defense, Capt. Coward worked on the development of the F-22 Raptor, and from 1987 to 1990, he served as an Air Wing commander. As commander of Carrier Air Wing 17 on the carrier USS Saratoga, he was responsible for more than 2,000 people and 90 aircraft.
This was his final assignment as a pilot, and when he returned to the Pentagon, he had completed 5,600 accident-free flight hours in 52 aircraft and had made 800 landings on 15 aircraft carriers.
His final posting was at the Naval Academy, where he was director of candidate guidance and worked tirelessly to recruit, mentor and sponsor a generation of Navy women, including Lt. Col. McGrath, a 2018 U.S. Senate candidate in Kentucky who attained the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring in 2017.
According to a 1993 article in The Sun, aviation was the most popular career request for those attending the academy.
“The biggest draw for everybody, male and female, coming to the Naval Academy, is aviation,” Capt. Coward told the newspaper at the time. “I can’t understand why any red-blooded 18-year-old wouldn’t want to fly, but then I’m prejudiced.”
“He lived in an amazing era,” Lt. Col. McGrath said in a telephone interview. “It was the time of Vietnam and the Cold War, and the Navy was a male-dominated institution as was the Naval Academy.
“Sandy was on the forefront in bringing women to the academy and putting them in combat positions in the 1990s. He was a champion of young women and he wanted them to succeed at the academy. This was a time when a lot of men weren’t so keen on that. He wanted to integrate women into the academy and he often said, ‘We need the best and I will mentor them,’ and I think that may be his greatest legacy.”
Lt. Col. McGrath said she was so thankful that she had been introduced to Capt. Coward.
“Whenever I had big decisions in my life, I’d call Sandy. He gave good advice and he was a good listener. He was a very outgoing and friendly man and quite matter-of-fact, but, he’d tell it like it is,” she said. “He didn’t mince words, and was completely honest. He said that performance matters,‘and as a woman, you have to be the best in your class, the best in your squadron and then no one will bother you.’”
When Lt. Col. McGrath was contemplating a career in politics, she sought Capt. Coward’s counsel. “I called him up and said, ‘Should I do this?’ He said, ‘Yes, you should do this, and our country needs you.’”
From 1992 to 2008, Capt. Coward and his wife were Naval Academy sponsors and provided a home away from home for 25 midshipmen while also delivering subtle lessons on how to be a naval officer and a person.
He retired in 1990 from the Naval Academy, and he and his second wife, the former Mary Croom Whitfield, whom he married in 1979, built a home in Annapolis, and he began a second career in business development for the Loral Corp. in Washington.
Capt. Coward enjoyed playing golf along and watching sports. He remained an inveterate fan of academy sports and could often be heard shouting support from the stands.
Shortly after moving to North Carolina last year, Capt. Coward was diagnosed with the cancer that claimed his life.
“I was able to speak to him before his death and tell him that I loved him and thanked him for everything he had done for me,” Lt. Col. McGrath said.
An inurnment at the Naval Academy is private.
In addition to his wife of 41 years, he is survived by a daughter, Erin Plumb of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; two stepsons, Dodie McDow of Bexley, Ohio, and Randolph McDow of Atlanta; a stepdaughter, Mary McDow of Philadelphia; a brother, Curtis Coward of Bulgaria; and nine grandchildren. An earlier marriage to the former Dagmar Giffen ended in divorce.