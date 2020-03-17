Arleen L. Cook, artist and decorator, dies

Arleen L. Ccook, an accomplished painter and decorator, died Sunday, March 15 from congestive heart failure at Lorien Assisted Living in Bel Air. The former longtime Towson resident was 94.
The former Arleen Lester, daughter of Harold Lester, a New York City civil engineer; and his wife, Tacie Lester, a homemaker, was born in Brooklyn New York, and raised in Brooklyn’s Nay Ridge neighborhood.
She graduated fromFort Hamilton High School and later attended on a scholarship Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, majoring in art.
In 1948, she married Walter Cook, a salesman, and the couple later moved to Loch Raven Village. He died in 1965.
Mrs. Cook enjoyed painting landscape in oils. She was also an accomplished decorator, seamstress, gardener and cook who was especially fond of creating miniature shadow boxes that featured detailed houses and furniture from the Colonial era.
Not only did she like studying the Colonial period, she also drew inspiration from it, which she used in decorating her own home in which she lived for more than 60 years.
She was an active member for many years of Central Presbyterian Church in Towson.
Services are private.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert Cook of Manchester, Richard Cook of Forest Hill and Douglas Cook of Gainesville, Virginia; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.