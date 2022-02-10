Anne Clark Taylor, a retired Baltimore City Schools elementary school teacher, dies

Anne Clark Taylor, a retired Baltimore City Schools elementary school teacher recalled for her advocacy of students, died in her sleep Jan. 24 at a private West Baltimore nursing home. She was 83.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Myrtle Avenue, she was the daughter of Vivian Clark Taylor and her husband, William.
She attended Henry H. Garnet School and Booker T. Washington schools and was a 1955 Frederick Douglass High School graduate. She earned a degree at what is now Coppin State University and had a master’s degree from what is now Morgan State University.
She taught for 40 years in Baltimore City and ended her career at Bentalou Elementary School, now the Mary Ann Winterling Elementary School.
She earlier taught at School 111 on Carrollton Avenue and the Lafayette Elementary School.
“She was caring, understanding and compassionate. She was a pillar of the community. She lived nearly all her life on Myrtle Avenue in the home her parents and grandparents owned,” said her granddaughter, Chaunte Taylor.
She was recalled for her love of teaching.
“She was definitely an advocate for young people,” said her cousin Charles A. Dugger, a retired teacher who hosted the radio program “Voices and Choices in Ebony” on WEAA and WEBB. “Anne would bring in her students who went on the air.”
She enjoyed taking lengthy road trips and often took off to visit family and friends on short notice.
“She was a good driver and she remained at the wheel until a few years ago. She’d drive to upstate New Yok and New Jersey where most of her family lived. She also liked cruises,” said her granddaughter.
Ms. Taylor donated her body to science.
“To the end, she wanted to help others,” said her granddaughter.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Cecilian at 3300 Clifton Ave. She was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception parish.
Survivors include her son, Braden Taylor of Baltimore; a sister, Carol Frances Taylor of Baltimore; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.