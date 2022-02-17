Anne-Marie Baker, a former patent agent, dies

Anne-Marie Baker, a former U.S. Patent Office patent agent who earlier worked in scientific research, died of cancer Friday at her Rockville home. The former Overlea resident was 57.
Anne-Marie Baker, the daughter of James Charles Baker Jr., a Lockheed-Martin machinist, and his wife, Shirley Baker, a Sinai Hospital payroll worker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Greenwood Avenue in Overlea.
Dr. Baker became interested in pursuing a career in scientific research after spending a summer during her junior year at Towson High School working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“There she worked on a project to develop an immunochemical test which would detect heat-stable species specific protein antigens in adulterated meat products,” according to a biographical profile submitted by her family.
After graduating from high school, she attended what is now Loyola University Maryland on a presidential scholarship and a Maryland senatorial scholarship studying chemistry. She was awarded the Madeleine Freimuth Memorial Award for Chemistry and was a member of the honors program during her tenure at Loyola.
While in college, she also worked as a phlebotomist IV team supervisor and laboratory technician in Sinai Hospital’s pathology department, and as a cardiac monitor specialist and EKG technician in its clinical engineering department.
During her last two years at Loyola, she worked as a chemist at the National Bureau of Standards, and received an award from the American Institute of Chemists Student Research and Recognition Foundation.
She received a master’s degree in 1992 and her Ph.D. in 1994, both in chemistry, from the Johns Hopkins University. As a postdoctoral fellow, she worked at the Georgetown University Medical Center establishing an animal model for multiple sclerosis by “generating a transgenic mouse using human T cell receptors that have been implicated in the pathogenesis of the disease,” according to the profile.
From 2000 to 2015, she was a patent agent in Washington for the U.S. Patent Office.
The Rockville resident was a dog and cat lover and had traveled to Hawaii, Brazil and Chile.
Dr. Baker had been a communicant of the Church of the Nativity at 20 E. Ridgely Road in Timonium, where a funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Baker of Parkville; a brother, James C. Baker III of Towson; and an aunt, Mary Frances Appell of Easton. Marriages to Phillip Downes and Kleber Falk ended in divorce.