Anna S. ‘Nancy’ Wilson, a noted abstract artist whose work can be found in public and private collections, dies

“My formal artistic education began in the back rows of lectures at the Yale Architecture School, where my husband was a student under Paul Rudolph and Joseph Albers,” Ms. Wilson wrote in her autobiography, “Nancy O’D. Wilson: ARTWORKS 1981-2015.” “Women were not allowed to attend lectures, so I would wait outside the auditorium until the lights went down, creep into one of the back rows, and sneak out the back door when the lecture ended before the lights came up again.”