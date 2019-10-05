Ann H. Sloane, a retired bookkeeper who had a deep appreciation and knowledge of classic Hollywood films, died Sept. 25 from cancer at her Radnor-Winston home in North Baltimore. She was 68.
The former Ann Herold, the daughter of William Clifton Herold, a hotel auditor, and his wife, Jean Roberts Herold, an early childhood education teacher, was born in Providence, Rhode Island.
In the early 1950s, she moved with her family to Springfield, Virginia, where she graduated in 1969 from Lee High School.
She was married in 1974 to Thomas E. “Tommy” Sloane, a licensed clinical professional counselor, and in 1979 moved to Radnor-Winston.
In 1980, Mrs. Sloane became part-time personal bookkeeper for Rosa Ponselle, the great Metropolitan Opera soprano who lived at Villa Pace in the Greenspring Valley, and continued working for the diva until her death in 1981.
Mrs. Sloane enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was also known for making and selling her candied pecans, and often received large orders during holiday seasons, which she took to social gatherings.
She preferred pecans from the Atwell Pecan Co. in Wrens, Georgia, that she used for her business, My Mom’s Nuts, whose name was coined by a daughter, Sarah Donovan of Patterson Park.
“It was all a labor of love,” her husband said.
When her two daughters were in high school and college, Mrs. Sloane looked forward to attending their sporting events.
Mrs. Sloane, who was a fan of and had an encyclopedic knowledge of classic Hollywood films, enjoyed watching movies at the Senator Theater in Belvedere Square, her husband said.
“Two of her favorites were ‘Gone with the Wind’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ” her husband said.
An avid gardener, she enjoyed working in the Radnor-Winston community garden, and she also liked shopping, where she was “always able to find good deals,” Mr. Sloane said.
“There was a quiet sparkle that she fully and gently embodied,” said Lia Purpura, a Radnor-Winston neighbor, poet and essayist, and writer-in-residence at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
A celebration of Mrs. Sloane’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Vollmer Center at the Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Ave., Mount Washington.
In addition to her husband of 45 years and daughter, she is survived by another daughter, Caitlin Donati of Timonium; and a granddaughter.