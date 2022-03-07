Ann Moulden Ingram, retired office manager and a competitive bridge player, dies

Ann Moulden Ingram, a retired office manager and a competitive bridge player, died of heart failure Feb. 20 at Assisted Living Well Compassionate Care in Millersville. The former Sherwood Forest resident was 90.
Born in Baltimore and raised on St. Paul Street in Old Goucher, she was the daughter of William P. Benjamin, a civil engineer, and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ward, a singer who performed at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York.
After her father’s death when she was 2 years old, she lived at her grandmother’s home while her mother was incapacitated by illness. She also found assistance from members of the Seventh Baptist Church, located across the street from her home.
“She also was adopted by three North Avenue neighborhood theater owners,” her son William B. Moulden said. “She was given free admission and solace and escape as a little girl. During the 1930s, she would watch movies and newsreels twice in each theater. She could have seen six movies in a day.”
Later she told her son: “When you are really tired and feeling low, watch a movie you’ve seen before. You can allow yourself the freedom to fall asleep and when you wake up later in the show you haven’t missed anything.”
She sang soprano in the Seventh Baptist Church choir and later at the University Baptist Church. She also studied at the Peabody Conservatory of Music.
A child model, she also appeared in B&O Railroad publications.
After spending her early years in the area known today as Station North, Old Goucher and Charles Village, she met her future husband, Robert Lee Moulden, at Lakewood Swim Club, then a popular gathering spot, on Charles Street near 26th Street. They married in 1950.
She attended Roland Park Junior Hill and was a 1949 Eastern High School graduate.
Later, she attended the University of Maryland, College Park and was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta academic society.
She and her husband lived at 3901 Keswick Road and in the 1960s she became a prison minister at the Maryland State Penitentiary and the Maryland State Training School for Boys. She led prayer and worship services.
She was a Sunday school teacher at the Seventh and University Baptist churches and was a YWCA and Red Cross veterans’ bridge instructor. She drove for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. She was a past regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Mordecai Gist Chapter.
A student of the Bible, she kept a library of 48 different biblical editions.
A competitive bridge player, she became a Diamond Life Master who won many championships. She was an American Contract Bridge League certified director who hosted tournaments at the Emerson and Lord Baltimore hotels in the 1960s.
She once played against actor Omar Sharif and lost.
She told her son, “When he deliberately looked at you, you felt that you were the only woman in the world.”
During the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, she was a Keswick Road Civil Defense officer. She also maintained a nuclear war shelter in her basement.
She and her family moved to Annapolis in 1970. She immediately joined the Sherwood Forest Club, joined its choir and was editor of the Greensheet. She also belonged to the Annapolis Yacht Club and the Severn Town Club.
After the death of her husband, she became a receptionist at the McEwen, Hauck & Kupstas office in Annapolis. She was later office manager of Peterbilt Truck Sales in Baltimore.
“My mother could type at 66 words per minute and take dictation at 80 words per minute,” her son said. “She operated all the business machines of the day and could fix the copier.”
After her 1978 marriage to Sidney O. Ingram, she lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, until his 1987 death.
While she lived there, she was an administrative assistant at the University of New Mexico’s anthropology department.
She returned to Maryland in 1988 and returned to Sherwood Forest and later lived in Leisure World in Silver Spring. She played bridge with partners in person and online until last month.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 26 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis, where she was a member. She also belonged to St. Patrick’s Church in Rockville.
Mrs. Ingram is survived by her sons, Robert L. Moulden Jr. of Ellicott City, William B. Moulden of Annapolis and C. Steven Surprenant of Rockville; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her husband Robert L. Moulden, a commercial contractor, died in 1977. Her second husband, Sidney O. Ingram, an Air Force colonel, died in 1987.