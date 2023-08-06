Anida Lee England, state clerical worker known as ‘mother of the Baltimore County Fire Department,’ dies

Anida Lee England was inducted into the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Hall of Fame. (handout)

Anida Lee England, a state clerical worker recalled as the “mother of the Baltimore County Fire Department,” died of cancer July 28 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. The Pikesville resident was 89.

Born in Randallstown on Liberty Road and raised in Pikesville on Reisterstown Road, she was the daughter of Daniel L. Holden III, a Baltimore County fire captain, and Blanche A. Holland, a registered nurse. After her mother’s death, her father married Sara Wilso Dove, who also helped rear her.

Advertisement

She was in the first class to graduate from the then new Milford Mill High in 1952. She played on the school’s basketball team, which took a state championship. She studied accounting at the old Baltimore College of Commerce on Franklin Street.

She married William B. England in January 1956. He was then in the Army and serving in an anti-aircraft unit on Smith Avenue near her home. He was later a Brooks Buick car salesman.

Advertisement

In 1964 she became an accountant for the Maryland State Department of Education at its Preston Street headquarters.

Mrs. England also did accounting work for the then new Maryland Public Television. She later worked in the Dept. of General Services purchasing bureau.

While there she did work on the beginning of the Maryland Relay Service for deaf citizens.

Mrs. England retired in 1994 after 30 years.

“Anida grew up in a firefighting family,” said her sister, Rosella Taylor. “Her father and uncles were all in the fire department either as paid or volunteers. The firehouse was the center of Pikesville and our mother drove the fire coffee wagon.”

[ Barbara C. Perkins, music teacher and church musician, dies ]

In 1957 Mrs. England joined the Box 234 Association, a volunteer organization that operates a canteen truck to feed firefighters and police officers in Baltimore County at major incidents. A year earlier she typed up the group’s original charter.

“The volunteers gave out hot food, coffee, cocoa and served the fire fighters and police. She loved it. Box 234 was her life,” said her sister, Rosella. “She was the group’s secretary for years.”

In the last five years, she was unable to stand for hours serving coffee or climb the truck’s steps.

Advertisement

“It broke her heart. We talked every day and she was devastated she could no longer work the wagon. She loved the firefighters,” her sister said.

Former Chief John Hohman said, “Anida was really the mother of the Baltimore County Fire Department. She was unbelievably pleasant and had a positive attitude. She had a wonderful memory too — she once reminded me she’d known me for 50 years — and an effervescent personality.

“How many people would get up in the middle of the night to serve coffee and donuts?,” the former chief said.

Mrs. England was the mother of Danelle England-Dansicker, Baltimore County’s first career female firefighter, who died in 2009.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

She was inducted into the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Hall of Fame in 2018 after over 60 years of service.

“Because she was a fair skinned redhead, she always wore hats,” said her son, William B. “Bill” England. ”She was a regular at the Whistling Oyster in Fells Point and was known around the neighborhood as the ‘Hat Lady.’”

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 53 Dr. Jack McKay Zimmerman was the chief of surgery at Church and Home Hospital who brought hospice care to Baltimore. (handout)

Mrs. England and her friends, who traveled to Ireland together, were known as “The Golden Girls.”

“She was always stationed across from Mick O’Shea’s for the St. Patrick’s Day parade,” her son, William, said of the Charles Street restaurant in downtown Baltimore. “Several times the drum major of the Westminster marching band, a county firefighter, paused the parade to give her a hug.”

“She was a big fan of lavish Halloween costumes,” said her son. “She was such an authentic witch one year that I didn’t recognize her when she kept poking me with a stick at Broadway and Thames. Another time I was leaving Sabatino’s [restaurant] at three in the morning. One of my friends said, ‘Wow look at that pirate.’ I said, “That’s my mother.’”

Survivors include her son, William B. “Bill” England of Owings Mills; a brother, Richard Holden of Pikeville; two sisters, Rosella Taylor of Woodlawn and Carol Wright of Bel Air; and two granddaughters.

A Mass was held Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Pikesville, where she was a 70-year member.