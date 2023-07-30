Amos E. Badertscher Jr., Baltimore photographer who chronicled queer scene and drag queens in 60s and 70s, dies

Amos E. Badertscher Jr., an art photographer who chronicled hustlers and drag queens in Baltimore’s 1960s and 1970s hardscrabble neighborhoods and gay clubs, suffered a fall in his Charles Village backyard.

He was later a patient at Advanced Rehab at Autumn Lake in Baltimore County and died July 24 of complications of that injury. He was 86.

Born and raised in Towson on Bonnie Hill Road, he was the son of Amos Edison Badertscher Sr., a McCormick & Co. chemist and Grace Eames, a homemaker.

He was a 1955 Friends School of Baltimore graduate and earned a degree in English literature and history from Union College.

He later attended the University of Maryland Baltimore County and studied forestry and invertebrate zoology.

After a brief time in the U.S. Army, he returned to Baltimore in the early 1960s and began focusing on portrait and figurative photography.

For several years he also taught math at the Boys’ Latin School and other subjects in the Baltimore County Schools system.

He set up his own dark room where he developed and printed his photographic work at his longtime home at 18 E. Madison Street in Mount Vernon.

“Amos did not want to a part of mainstream and that was what excited him about his subjects,” said Beth Saunders, a UMBC photo curator and head of special collections and gallery for the Albin O. Kuhn Library Gallery. “He thought that art schools ruined one’s creative vision. He was self-taught. His home is full of books and he educated himself.”

“He grew up in the suburbs and did not want to be a part of the straight-laced, pre-scripted life,” Ms. Saunders said. “Amos was a part of emerging gay artists, and photographers in particular, who began showing their work more prominently after the end of the 1970s.”

She mentioned that the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in Greenwich Village was a turning point in the gay rights movement.

Mr. Badertscher wrote of his career: “[I created] my own private art school. Thank God I never set one foot in a real one where, naturally, they would have tried to ‘straighten me out.’

“My vision was never corrupted. I got a little help from some professionals in the photography stores I went to. Also, by reading every page of the Time-Life Series on Photography — all 12 volumes,” Mr. Badertscher wrote.

He found his models and subjects among hitchhikers and street hustlers from Eastern Avenue near Patterson Park, along Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore and on the old Meat Rack, a Park Avenue gay cruising spot in Mount Vernon.

He also frequented gay bars — the Hippo, Leon’s and Mary’s, also in Mount Vernon, and Tracks and Nation in Washington, D.C.

He took extensive oral histories from his photographic subjects and using his literary skills, Mr. Badertscher wrote their histories on the margins of the silver gelatin prints he created, said Hunter O’Hanian, a friend who is the former head of the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art in New York.

A 2002 Baltimore Sun art review compared Mr. Badertscher to photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

“Badertscher’s unapologetically homoerotic nudes, a couple of which are included in this show [at Maryland Art Place] were published a few years ago as Baltimore Portraits, a gritty, sexually graphic volume that has since become something of a local underground classic.”

Queer art historian and curator Jonathan David Katz said, “With the death of Amos Badertscher, America has lost one of its greatest photographers. Walking into Amos’s Baltimore home was as close as I can imagine to seeing King Tut’s tomb for the first time. There were thousands of amazing photographs, each unforgettable and unprecedented. The first thing you saw was their formal sophistication and other-worldly beauty but then the emotional arc hit you like a ton of bricks. This was a history I never knew but can now never shake.”

Mr. Badertscher had his first extensive exhibition in 1995 in a one-person show at the Duke University Museum of Art. Duke University Press printed the first major collection of his work, “Baltimore Portraits,” in 1999.

“The LGBTQ history in Baltimore that Amos preserved is not a history of LGBTQ milestones, gay pride marches or U.S. Supreme Court decisions.” said Mr. O’Hanian, “It is what happened while those events transpired around us.”

Mr. Badertscher also had exhibitions, one-person and group exhibitions at New York’s National Arts Club and the Leslie-Lohman Basement Gallery.

In 2006 he exhibited his works in Berlin at the Haus am Kleistpark and two years later at the Gendell Gallery in San Francisco.

In 2020 Mr. Katz and Mr. O’Hanian curated Badertscher’s solo exhibition at the Schwules Museum in Berlin.

The publication Art Forum wrote of Mr. Badertscher’s work: “It’s the tonal coldness of these images, coupled with their outward eroticism, that distinguishes his practice from much of contemporary queer portrait photography, which has tended to be more invested in defiant heroism or lyrical sensuousness.”

A retrospective of Mr. Badertscher’s work is scheduled to open at the Albin O. Kuhn Library Gallery at UMBC in late August.

Survivors include his son, Bill Badertscher of Baltimore.

A memorial gathering is planned. No date has been set.