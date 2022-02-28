Allen Whear, cellist, artistic director of Pro Musica Rara and chamber recital director of Carmel Bach Festival, dies

Allen Whear, a noted Baroque cellist and educator who was the artistic director of Baltimore’s Pro Musica Rara and chamber recital director of California’s Carmel Bach Festival, died of cancer Feb. 10 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The Manhattan resident was 64.
“Allen was a fabulous cellist with a great sound and sparkling intonation,” wrote Jonathan Palevsky, program director and part-time announcer at WBJC-91.5 FM, in an email. “He wasn’t just an amazing musician, he was also a music historian, who knew just about all there is to know about early music and beyond. He was a true mensch.”
Paul Allen Whear — he never used his first name — was born into a musical family.
The son of Paul W. Whear, a composer and bassist, who had been chairman of the music department at what is now Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, and his wife, Nancy Robinson Voiers Whear, a violinist and librarian, was born in Canton, Ohio, and due to his father’s work, lived in Ohio before moving to Nebraska with his family.
“Allen started taking cello lessons when he was 6. He was not a prodigy but just very talented,” his sister, Cynthia Whear, who lives in Roland Park, said in a telephone interview. “He fell in love with the cello and once that clicked, there was no stopping him. He was always so passionate about things that caught his attention and this happened at an early age.”
He began studying cello in 1963 with Carol Work, who was principal cellist with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra in Lincoln, Nebraska, and five years later, won the Czechoslovakia Festival Contest.
After graduating in 1975 from what is now the Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan, where he was presented the Young Artist Award, he earned a bachelor’s degree in music in 1979 from the New England Conservatory of Music, which he followed with a master’s degree in music in 1981 from the Julliard School.
From 1986 to 1987, he was a fellowship student at the Royal Conservatory of the Netherlands in The Hague, where he studied with Baroque cello professor Anner Bylsma, and in 1992, obtained a doctor of musical arts degree from Rutgers University.
“His study with Anner Bylsma, his mentor and lifelong friend, was life-changing for him, how he came to embrace Baroque cello as his specialty,” his sister wrote in an email.
Dr. Whear was assistant professor of cello at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, from 1982 to 1989, when he left to become a lecturer in cello at Rutgers, a position he held for three years.
In 1995, he taught cello at the Interlochen Arts Academy, and was chamber music instructor from 1993 to 2002 at the 92nd Street Y School of Music in New York City.
From 2010 until his death, Dr. Whear was adjunct professor at the University of North Texas in Denton, where he taughtBaroque cello, bass and viola da gamba.
In addition to a busy academic life, Dr. Whear performed as a soloist with the Brandenburg Collegium, Philadelphia Classical Symphony, Mid-Atlantic Chamber Orchestra and Charleston Symphony.
He also performed with Musica Antiqua Köln, the Vienna Boys Choir, Concert Royal Mozartean Players, Smithsonian Chamber Players, Arcadia, and the Maggio Musicale in Florence, Italy, and he toured throughout Japan and Singapore as principal cellist with Opera Atelier.
Dr. Whear began performing in 1989 with Pro Musica Rara, Baltimore’s premier early music ensemble, which had been founded in 1975.
In 2003, he succeeded Shirley A. Matthews, a noted harpsichordist and Peabody Conservatory of Music teacher who had been Pro Musica Rara’s artistic director for 17 years, as artistic director, a position he still held at his death.
“I don’t think it is necessary to make a big distinction between period instrument groups and modern instrument ones,” he explained in a Sun article when he became artistic director. “The philosophy is the same — to present really fun concerts that try to illuminate the music as well as possible.
“We never use the dreaded ‘A’ word — authenticity. We just try to take a fresh look at the music, to try to come to terms with the timbres, styles and articulations — the language of the time. And we try to imagine the sound world of composers.
“I compare it to taking a horse-drawn carriage ride in Central Park. You can take an air-conditioned limousine ride and get not a bump or smell, but, for an aesthetic experience that takes you back to a different time, the carriage ride can’t be beat.
“At Pro Musica Rara, we give up some so-called modern conveniences when we play, but that helps us look at the music afresh. Hopefully that comes across to the audience. We are not just doing it for ourselves, but to share.”
In a 2015 interview with The Sun, Dr. Whear reflected that “early music was very much marginalized. It was a Birkenstock thing.”
Sharon Pineo Myer, who played viola for the Baltimore Symphony for 40 years, and is now retired, also performed with Pro Musica for more than three decades, was a close friend of Dr. Whear’s.
“When performing, we sat together, and his body language and smile said, ‘Let’s play this phrase together.’ He taught me so much and I became an improved player because he was by my side,” Ms. Myer said. “And he really pushed Pro Musica Rara far.”
For Pro Musica Rara, he also wrote scripts for various narrated programs, including Telemann’s “Don Quixote” and “Baltimore in Peace and War,” and composed a musical setting for Edgar Allan Poe’s ”The Cask of Amontillado,” which had been narrated by Mr. Palevsky.
“I loved reading his scripts which always felt I had written them. He could write something for you that felt completely natural,” Mr. Palevsky wrote in an email. “However, my favorite concert that I did with Allen was his musical setting of Poe’s ‘The Cask of Amontillado’ he set to music in such a brilliant way.”
Dr. Whear, who lived on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, commuted to Baltimore when working with Pro Musica Rara. His wife of 36 years, Baroque violinist Cynthia Roberts, who teaches at Julliard and the University of North Texas, also performs with the group.
In 1994, he was named principal cello for the Carmel Bach Festival, which is held in Carmel, California, a position he held until 2006 when he became principal cello. He also had been recital director, and since 2009, had been program notes author and editor.
“Whear’s contributions to the Bach Festival have been a cornerstone of its musical excellence for a quarter of a century,” observed The Monterey County Herald at his death.
“As a member of the organization’s artistic leadership team, he brought intelligence and creativity to his chamber programs, which each season impeccably showcased the music and the players. He brought the same insightful distinction to his talks and lectures and to the extensive notes he wrote for the Festival programs,” the newspaper reported.
Since 2000, he had been associate principal cellist for Toronto’s Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, which commissioned his composition “Short Story” and premiered the piece in 2006.
Dr. Whear also wrote liner notes for Mozart and Beethoven symphonies for Sony and Analetka record labels.
Plans for a memorial gathering and concert to be held in a few months are incomplete.
He is survived by his wife and sister.