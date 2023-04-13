Alison J. Dray-Novey, Notre Dame University of Maryland history professor and author, dies

Alison J. Dray-Novey, a writer and translator who taught history for nearly four decades at Notre Dame University of Maryland, died March 28 from COVID-19 and Parkinson’s disease at Tuckerman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in North Bethesda. The Roland Park resident was 77.

“Alison through her presence and her excellent teaching, enriched all of us at Notre Dame of Maryland University during her tenure with us,” wrote Sister Kathleen Feeley, Notre Dame president from 1971 to 1992, in a condolence note to the family. “She was one of our revered faculty members, and her positive influence in faculty affairs as well as her influence on her students made her a very valuable faculty member.”

Susan Barber, now retired, was the former history department chair at Notre Dame.

“Alison was a supreme and excellent scholar. She was constantly doing research and always working on projects that brought attention to the university,” Dr. Barber said. “She had a wonderful wry wit, but was a very quiet person, and then she suddenly would say something that broke up faculty meetings.”

Alison J. Dray-Novey was a co-author of the 2008 book “Beijing: From Imperial Capital to Olympic City.” (Handout / HANDOUT)

Alison Jean Dray, daughter of Melvin Dray, executive director of the Jewish Home for the Aged of the Northwest, and Sara Dray, a Honeywell executive secretary, was born in Chicago, and moved in 1957 with her family to Minneapolis.

A talented student, when she was a 16-year-old senior studying at University High School where she was co-editor of the school newspaper, Ms. Dray-Novey represented the Minneapolis area at a Ford Motor Co. competition for teenagers in Dearborn, Michigan.

Her winning essay about an assembly line worker at Ford’s River Rough plant in Detroit was later published in the Minneapolis Star and earned her an $800 scholarship.

“She also won the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award when she wrote an essay about the economics of being a homemaker,” said her brother, Philip Dray, a writer, who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

“It became a big joke in our family because Alison didn’t putter around in the kitchen,” he said. “She was a star student in high school and then went on to attend Ivy League schools in the East.”

In 1965, she was a magna cum laude graduate of Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she had been a member of Phi Beta Kappa and earned a bachelor’s degree in history and literature.

She obtained a master’s degree in East Asian regional studies in 1968 from Harvard University, and her Ph.D. in 1981 in East Asian languages and civilizations, also from Harvard.

She studied her way to “fluency in Russian and Chinese,” according to a family biographical profile, and during the 1960s, traveled throughout the then Soviet Union and Taiwan, and in the 1990s conducted research in Beijing.

After holding various teaching assignments in Taipei, Taiwan, Brandeis University and Harvard, she came to Baltimore and joined the faculty of what was then the College of Notre Dame of Maryland’s Department of History and Political Science as an assistant professor.

Retired Notre Dame colleague and professor of history, Charles Ritter, who was also director of the Elizabeth Morrissy Honors Program at the university, was also a longtime friend.

“She draws students in through the power of her ideas and images. That is because her teaching is cerebral; for her it is the power of the ideas which is most important,” Mr. Ritter wrote in 2000 in a letter of recommendation.

“She lectures quietly, drawing a clear thread to the point she wishes to make and bringing the engaged students right along with her. Slowly the point of the lesson emerges as if like dawn,” he wrote.

“After my mom cleared out of her Notre Dame office, I helped go through her papers, including student feedback forms,” wrote a daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Novey, of Takoma Park, in an email.

“I think my favorite comment was the one that said, ‘Dr. Dray-Novey is the best teacher I ever had. ... I would take a course called Really Boring Stuff 101 if Dr. Dray-Novey was teaching it,’” Ms. Novey wrote.

“If students fail to question and challenge the teacher, at best they learn only to repeat what the teacher has already said. Far preferable are vigorous discussions, including disagreements, that allow both student and teacher to grow,” Ms. Dray-Novey said in a 2014 Notre Dame Day address. “One of the great rewards of teaching is to learn from your students.”

“She used to say teaching was like sending postcards into the future,” Ms. Novey said.

“Alison radiated a wonderful combination of external calm with an unquenchable flame of intellectual curiosity,” said Lynn Visson, a former Radcliffe classmate, and a former United Nations interpreter.

“She was always extremely polite, reserved and tactful, and it took time to get to know her,” she said. “She had a dry sense of humor, and incredible ability to summarize complex ideas. Most of all, she was utterly honest and kind.”

In addition to her classroom work, Ms. Dray-Novey had been a member of the Academic Standards Committee and the Council for Faculty Research and Development.

In 1998, she was awarded the Mullan Distinguished Teacher Award.

“My big story about Alison is this. She had her third child without missing a day of teaching,” Mr. Ritter said. “He arrived just as we went on spring break and when we returned after a week so did Alison with her two-week old son at home. Her feat caused much chatter in the ranks.”

Ms. Dray-Novey retired in 2017.

She was a consultant for the Chinese-language curriculum for Baltimore City Public Schools and an active member of the Baltimore-Xiamen Sister City Committee as well as secretary-treasurer of the U.S.-China Educational Ventures that sends teachers to China. She also was a board member of the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Maryland.

Ms. Dray-Novey was co-author, with Lillian M. Li and Haili Kong, of the 2008 book “Beijing: From Imperial Capital to Olympic City.”

In retirement, the Keswick Road resident was working on an annotated English translation of the writings of Yegor Kovalevsky, a Russian diplomat who traveled to China in 1849. She also wrote op-ed page pieces for The Baltimore Sun and The Evening Sun, including one about the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests.

She and her husband of 48 years, Michael Stuart Novey, a lawyer in the Office of Tax Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department, were members of Chizuk Amuno Congregation.

A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 30 at Beth Am Synagogue, 2501 Eutaw Place.

In addition to her husband, daughter and brother, she is survived by her son, Samuel B. Novey of Baltimore; another daughter, Joelle Novey of Silver Spring; and five grandchildren.