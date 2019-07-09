Alice E. Lippincott, homemaker, businesswoman and volunteer, dies

Alice E. Lippincott, a homemaker, businesswoman and volunteer, died Sunday of cancer at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson where she had lived for the past decade. She was 92.
The former Alice Ernst Graham, who was the daughter of William John Ernst, a Standard Oil Co. worker, and his wife, Louisa Graham Ernst, a stay-at-home parent, was born in Salisbury and moved at an early age with her parents to Johnstown, Pa.
“When living in Johnstown, she took tap dance lessons from Gene Kelly, who had a studio there,” said her daughter, Louisa L. Avery of Raleigh, N.C. “That was her claim to fame.”
After her father died of a heart attack while on vacation in Ocean City, when she was 11, she and her mother moved back to Salisbury, and her mother married William McCabe, who had been mayor of Ocean City from 1922 to 1934.
Mrs. Lippincott was a graduate of Stuart Hall, a Staunton, Va., boarding school. In 1946, she earned an associate’s degree in business from Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
She was married in 1951 to Wallace S. Lippincott, mechanical engineer, who later headed Wallace S. Lippincott Consulting Engineers in Baltimore. He died in 2017.
For years, the couple lived on Hawthorn Road Road in Roland Park before later moving to the Charlesbrooke neighborhood of Baltimore County.
Mrs. Lippincott was co-owner of Flowering Shells by Design, which produced shell flower arrangements
She was a member and former president of the Woman’s Club of Roland Park, the Woodland Garden Club, and the Women of St. David’s Episcopal Church, where she had been a communicant and former vestry member.
Mrs. Lippincott had also been a member of the Mother’s Club of Boys’ Latin School, the Junior League of Baltimore and the Roland Park Civic League. She also was a volunteer crisis counselor for WISH’s help hotline.
She enjoyed bridge and tennis, and was a member of the Baltimore Country Club.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St.
In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Lippincott is survived by two sons, Wallace S. Lippincott Jr. of Towson and William E. Lippincott of Mayfield; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.