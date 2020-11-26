Alfred J. Parker, retired Baltimore Sun worker and union official, dies

Alfred Jerome Parker, a retired Baltimore Sun editorial assistant and a shop steward in his union, died Oct. 15 at his Northwest Baltimore home. He was 67.
His son, Corey Parker, said a cause of death was not available.
Born in Turner Station, he was the son of Alfred Parker and his wife, Naomi Major, a homemaker. He was a 1970 graduate of Dundalk High School. His family and friends nicknamed him “Romy.”
According to a family biographical sketch, Mr. Parker recalled a happy childhood. He gardened, raised chickens, fished and kept German shepherds.
He began work in the labor and delivery room at Maryland General Hospital and later joined The Sun. He worked his way up to be a supervisor in the facilities department and an editorial assistant in the newsroom.
He served as a union representative and shop steward with the Newspaper Guild. Family members said he negotiated and arbitrated for employees who needed representation with work-related matters.
Mr. Parker was an avid reader of history and current events.
“He enjoyed a robust exchange of ideas with the editors in the newsroom,” said his son, Corey Parker.
Mr. Parker enjoyed fishing and road trips. He was an accomplished checkers player and competed in East Coast tournaments.
“There was nothing Alfred liked better than an interesting conversation with a good or new friend,” said his son. “His laughter was infectious and huge smile always made the conversation pleasant.”
Mr. Parker attended Baptist churches and studied the Bible. He was a fan of the Orioles and Ravens.
In addition to his son, who lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, survivors include another son, Brett Thomas of Baltimore; a daughter, Michele Stewart of Baltimore; a brother, Cornell Vincent of Turner Station; two sisters, Cynthia Winston of Turner Station and Antoinette Parker of Baltimore County; and four grandchildren.
Services were held Nov. 11 at the Vaughn Greene funeral home.