Columbia resident Albert N. Whiting, former Morgan State dean and former North Carolina Central president, dies

“My father got there and he kind of looked at her and said, ‘Wow.’ Then he ate her dish and said, ‘Double wow,’ ” his daughter recalled of her parents, who married June 10, 1950, in Danville and remained married until her mother’s death in 2004. “She went home and told her family, ‘I just met the man that I’m going to marry.’ And he was saying the same thing to himself. So it was kind of love at first sight.”