Baltimore native Albert H. ‘Hill’ Michaels Jr., insurance executive and avid outdoorsman, dies

Albert H. “Hill” Michaels Jr., a retired Riggs, Counselman, Michaels & Downes Inc. insurance executive and avid golfer and fisherman, died of Parkinson’s disease and dementia at the Blakehurst retirement community in Towson. The former Ruxton resident was 84.

“Hill was the genuine article. He was relationship-based, old school, and knew more people than I’ve ever met in my life,” said Robert “Bob” Cawley, CEO of RCM&D. .

“Hill did things his way. He cared about the business and was able to adjust to change. He was steadfast and made sure the younger people understood the time and history of the firm,” he said. “He was a guardian of the future as well as the past.”

Albert H. “Hill” Michaels Jr. was a longtime supporter and board member of Tuerk House, an addiction treatment center. (handout)

Albert Hillsman Michaels Jr., son of Albert H. Michaels Sr., founder of Michaels, Fenwick and Downes, and Elizabeth Colburn “Betty” Michaels, a registered nurse and homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Rider Hill Road in Ruxton.

He was a 1951 graduate of the Calvert School, attended Gilman School and Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and in 1958 graduated from Towson High School.

Mr. Michaels, who was known as “Hill,” attended the University of Maryland, College Park for a year, before enlisting in the Army

After being discharged from the Army with the rank of private, Mr. Michaels began his insurance career in 1964, when he joined the Travelers Insurance Co. in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He returned to Baltimore in 1969 when he joined Michaels, Fenwick & Downes Inc., his father’s firm.

Later that year, the firm merged with Riggs-Warfield-Rolson Inc., which united two of the oldest insurance firms in Baltimore with roots that dated to 1885, and emerged as Riggs, Counselman, Michaels & Downes Inc.

The new company offered insurance in the fields of casualty, fire, marine, life, accident, health pensions and mutual funds.

“It became the best insurance duo in Maryland,” said James D. Wright, a best friend of 60 years, and a retired lawyer.

As executive vice president of the Towson firm, Mr. Michaels and his colleagues were instrumental in the growth and transformation of RCM&D from a small, local agency into one of the largest independent insurance companies in the mid-Atlantic region.

Not only did Mr. Michaels enjoy a solid reputation in the insurance business, he was well-liked by his colleagues.

[ Albert Hillsman Michaels, 96, insurance executive ]

“When he got to the office, he made sure to touch base with everyone, from the mailroom to the board room,” wrote a niece and employee, Katie Willett Santarelli, in a biographical profile of her uncle. “He was unapologetically himself. All that he was, was right there for everyone to see, and it was pretty fantastic.”

Said Mr. Wright: “Hill was cheerful and knowledgeable and perhaps the best insurance person I’ve ever known.”

He retired in 2020.

Mr. Michaels was also a storyteller.

“He loved people and he loved stories, and he displayed a certain animation in recounting his experiences of both,” said his son, Albert H. Michaels III of Roland Park.

“From him, I learned about the old Chesapeake Bay watermen, life in the Army and its many characters, priceless moments while shooting ducks, catching fish, or swinging the golf club, his cherished memories of family and friends, and so much more,” his son said.

One of the major achievements in his life was overcoming alcoholism and at his death, family members said.

Mr. Michaels had been a longtime supporter and board member of Tuerk House, a Baltimore addiction treatment center.

“Hill was a committed and dedicated advocate of the services we provide to marginalized populations,” Bernard Gyebi-Foster, the facility’s executive director, said in a statement. “His involvement with Tuerk House radically transformed our service delivery to our patients.”

“Hill conquered alcoholism and had been sober for 39 years,” Mr. Wright said, “and along the way, he had helped hundreds of people.”

Mr. Michaels was a lifelong Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter and enjoyed visiting the family summer cottage in Sussex Shores, Delaware, where he fished with a surf rod for kingfish and bluefish.

He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Niblick Golfer’s Society of Baltimore that had traveled throughout the country and abroad playing such legendary courses as the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland; Ballybunion in Ireland; and Pebble Beach in California.

Mr. Michaels was an active communicant at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer where he ministered to many members who “were going through difficult times and to help them endure, improve, and move forward,” according to the biographical profile.

He was a member of the Maryland Club, Elkridge Club and Bachelors Cotillon.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at his church at 5603 N. Charles St.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his fiancee of 30 years, Lindsay Knott Harris; two stepsons, Bobby Gaines of Baltimore and Dicky Gaines of Cockeysville; two stepdaughters, Barrie Gaines of New York City and Amanda Jasper of Boulder, Colorado; a brother, George S. Michaels of Timonium; two sisters, Lucy H. Michaels of Timonium and Elizabeth Michaels “Betsy” Willett of Pinehurst; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Earlier marriages to Susan Gay Stoddard and Sharon Dopman James ended in divorce.