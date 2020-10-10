Albert J. McCubbin, who served in two wars and became an executive for Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., dies

“It was from him that I learned the fine art of pastoral care and my ability to care for older congregants and my ability to be an advocate for them when they are sick or are in the hospital or if their families are not involved,” she said from her home in Cockeysville. “And it’s because of watching my grandfather take care of my grandmother that I became a care provider and wanted to take care of people all the time. That has impacted my career, my family life, my friendships, my everything.”