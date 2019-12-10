Albert Joseph Kecken Jr., a retired accounts payable clerk, died of surgical complications Dec. 1 at Carolina Continuing Care in Pineville, N.C. The former Catonsville resident was 79.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Furrow Street, he was the son of Albert J. Kecken Sr. and his wife, Ellen. He later lived in Lansdowne and was a 1958 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate.
Mr. Kecken married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Hughes, in August 1960.
He was a grocery clerk and cashier at the old Food Fair and Acme stores. He later worked in accounts payable at Scott’s Building & Lumber and LaFarge North America in Baltimore County. He retired in 2004.
Mr. Kechen was a Lionel model train collector and enthusiast. He sold at model train shows in Timonium and York, Pennsylvania. He was a Jimmy Buffett fan and enjoyed collecting vintage Ford Mustangs.
He enjoyed traveling to his children’s homes. He also made trips to Ireland, Canada and Italy.
A memorial service will be held April 25. No location has been set.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, a retired Gore Brothers court reporting staff member; two sons, Albert Kecken III of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Scott Kecken of Culver City, California; a sister, Cheryl Benge of Edgemere; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.