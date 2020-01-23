Alan C. Wilder, a janitor and avid sports fan, died Jan. 14 from undetermined causes at his West Baltimore home. He was 59.
Alan Clay Wilder, the son of David Wilder and his wife, Thelma Wilder, was born and raised in West Baltimore. He was a 1979 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School.
After high school, Mr. Wilder, who was known as a fashionable dresser, family members said, worked as a salesman at Rodman’s Clothing Store in Mondawmin Mall until its closing in 1986.
He then worked for several years as a house painter and for the last 17 years was employed by the Abacus Corp., a commercial janitorial, maintenance and painting company,
Mr. Wilder was assigned to the Social Security Administration building in Woodlawn, where he was “admired for his strong work ethic and pleasant demeanor,” his daughter, Ciara Wilder of Durham, North Carolina, wrote in an email. “The feeling was mutual. Alan truly loved his Social Security family.”
She added: “A lifelong lover of people, Alan spent his life striving to put a smile on the face of everyone he met.”
“I’ve known him for more than 50 years, and got to know him when he moved into the neighborhood,” said Ronald “Scagg” Johnson of West Baltimore. “He was a loyal friend. He was more than a friend — he was my brother.”
Devoted to his family, Mr. Wilder liked Christmas and enjoyed giving presents to them. He also relished his role in helping raise his nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed singing karaoke to his favorite band, Maze, and talking about his favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Knicks. He also liked preparing his seafood salad for family and friends.
“It had crab, shrimp, pasta and Old Bay. It was his secret recipe. He wouldn’t even tell me how he made it,” his daughter said in a telephone interview.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christian Memorial Church, 2001 W. North Ave., Baltimore.
In addition to his daughter, Mr. Wilder is survived by four brothers, Arthur Ray Wilder, Steven Wilder, Gordon “Pett” Wilder, all of Baltimore, and Edwin Wilder of Holly Springs, North Carolina; a sister, Valerie "Cookie’ Wilder of Columbia, South Carolina; seven nephews; and six nieces.