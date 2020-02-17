Agnes M. Jackson, a retired registered nurse who raised a family of nine children, died Friday, February 14, of heart failure at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. The former longtime Hamilton, Pennsylvania resident was 89.
The former Agnes Marion Frohling, daughter of Edward Frohling, a banker, and his wife, Agnes Oden’hal Frohling, a registered nurse and homemaker, was born at home in Princeton, New Jersey, where she was also raised.
She was raised in Princeton, New Jersey, in a colonial-era home on Stockton Street across from Morven, which at the time was the official residence of the governor of New Jersey. Morven, built in 1730, had been the home of Richard Stockton, signer of the Declaration of Independence.
“She and her six siblings made brownies for their eccentric neighbor, Albert Einstein, in exchange for math tutoring,” wrote a son, Gerry Jackson, of Perry Hall, who is a Baltimore Sun sports copy editor, in a biographical profile of his mother.
Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of Cathedral School in Trenton, New Jersey, and earned her nursing degree from the St. Francis School of Nursing, also in Trenton. She worked at New York University’s hospital before marrying James H. Jackson, a Morristown, New Jersey, sportswriter, in 1955.
The couple moved to Baltimore in 1961 when Mr. Jackson joined The Sun’s sports desk as a reporter. He died in 1992.
Family members say she was a “soccer mom” long before the term became popular. She reveled in shuttling her children to their various sports events, ranging from softball to lacrosse, in her Volkswagen van.
She didn’t mind that her yard was reduced to a dusty playing field, or that sometimes her living room and collection of Hummel figurines and furniture became casualties of her band of overzealous youthful athletes.
Mrs. Jackson echoed her husband’s mantra: “We’re raising kids, not grass.”
After her youngest child reached school age, she returned to nursing and worked at what is now the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center. She ended her career in the late 1980s as a private duty nurse.
Mrs. Jackson was a longtime communicant of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church where she had been a Eucharistic minister taking communion to residents of area nursing homes.
In recent years, Mrs. Jackson had been living in Hanover, Pennsylvania, where her two daughters lived. “Two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, she could still recall the birthday of each of her 31 grandchildren,” her son wrote.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20 at her church, 5309 Harford Road, Hamilton.
In addition to her son and 31 grandchildren, Mrs. Jackson is survived by six other sons, Joseph Jackson of Baldwin, James Jackson of Forest Hill, Thomas Jackson of Parkville, Ed Jackson of Towson, Matt Jackson of Ellicott City and Jack Jackson of Manassas, Virginia, two daughters, Mary Therese Lutz and Bernadette Colburn, both of Hanover; three bothers, John Frohling and Lucien Frohling, both of Montclair, New Jersey, and Edward Frohling of North Carolina; and two sisters, Marie Rawlings of Chatham, Massachusetts, and Betty Curtis of Princeton, New Jersey.