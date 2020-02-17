In addition to her son and 31 grandchildren, Mrs. Jackson is survived by six other sons, Joseph Jackson of Baldwin, James Jackson of Forest Hill, Thomas Jackson of Parkville, Ed Jackson of Towson, Matt Jackson of Ellicott City and Jack Jackson of Manassas, Virginia, two daughters, Mary Therese Lutz and Bernadette Colburn, both of Hanover; three bothers, John Frohling and Lucien Frohling, both of Montclair, New Jersey, and Edward Frohling of North Carolina; and two sisters, Marie Rawlings of Chatham, Massachusetts, and Betty Curtis of Princeton, New Jersey.