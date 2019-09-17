Adelaide Lloyd, retired dietitian, dies

Adelaide Lloyd, a retired state Department of Health dietitian, died Sept. 8 of heart failure at Oak Crest Village in Parkville. The former Idlewylde resident was 100.
The former Adelaide Krone, the daughter of Adalbert Krone, a watchmaker, and his wife, May Krone, a homemaker, was born and raised in Cincinnati, where she was a 1937 graduate of Walnut Hills High School.
After graduating in 1941 from the University of Cincinnati, Mrs. Lloyd, a registered dietitian, worked at several Cincinnati hospitals before coming to Baltimore in 1953 to work for the Red Cross.
Mrs. Lloyd subsequently worked for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland and for 13 years for the state Department of Health, where she was supervisor of dietetic surveyors. She retired in the 1980s.
In 1943, she married her college sweetheart, Dale Edwin Lloyd, a city planner in Cincinnati. A landscape architect, he became a principal in the firm of Lloyd-Smith Associates after moving to Baltimore in 1953. He died in 1995.
For the past 12 years, she had lived at Oak Crest Village where she was a volunteer, served as a member of the Residents’ Advisory Council and enjoyed a vigorous social life.
A memorial service was held Saturday at the Parkville retirement community.
Mrs. Lloyd is survived by her daughter, the Rev. Sharon L. Grindon of Middlebury, Vermont; a brother, Robert Krone of Cincinnati; and a granddaughter. She was predeceased by a son, Steven E. Lloyd.