Yuri Temirkanov, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra maestro in the early 2000s, dies

Yuri Temirkanov, the internationally renowned conductor who led the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for nearly seven years in the early 2000s, died Thursday, a BSO spokesperson said.

Mr. Temirkanov was 84.

Born in Nal’chik, Russia, Mr. Temirkanov was considered to be one of the world’s greatest conductors, The Sun reported in 1997, when he was hired by the BSO. He began studying music at age nine and played the violin and viola. He graduated from N. A. Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory in 1965.

Before his stint in Baltimore from 2000 to 2006, Mr. Temirkanov was the conductor of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra in Russia.

The BSO said it will be dedicating its upcoming weekend concerts to the conductor’s memory.

“Today, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra mourns the passing of our former Music Director and friend, Maestro Yuri Temirkanov,” the BSO said in a statement. “The BSO family remembers him as not only a brilliant conductor, but also a mentor and source of inspiration for us all. In addition to his contributions to the BSO, he was celebrated on the international stage, conducting some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras and garnering overwhelming acclaim.”

