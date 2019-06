Ruth Schaefer

Ruth Schaefer is the winner of this week's Sunshots theme "Fun in the sun" for a photo of two women taking a selfie in a sunflower field. The moment was captured with a Canon EOS Digital Rebel XSi with the lens at 183mm at 1/200 sec., f8 and ISO 100. Baltimore Sun photographer Algerina Perna comments, "The only drawback to this photo is the blocking of the person's face at left by the sunflowers. Otherwise, the image works well graphically, even with the subjects planted dead center in the frame. Some photos in this category captured happy people but were shot too loose so the impact was lost. Other photos were well composed but the people didn't look like they were having fun. Still others had no focal point."